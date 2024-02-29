In Pictures: Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze shares glimpse of on-set moment with Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield 

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe's partners Paige Lorenze and Ayan Broomfield were all smiles on set recently, with the former giving fans a sneak peek into their upcoming collaboration.

Lorenze's rise to fame in the past year has been astronomical. Apart from a regular feature on tour alongside boyfriend Paul, the 26-year-old Connecticut native is also a model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Her lifestyle brand Dairy Boy has hit the American markets and is seeing plenty of success.

Lorenze, an active social media user, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, with a five-part post detailing her day on set alongside Tiafoe's girlfriend Broomfield, and a guest appearance by Paul.

"Such a fun day on set!!! @ayan.broomfield and I having something cute coming soon," Lorenze captioned the post.

Lorenze was dressed in a white co-ord tennis set while Broomfield sported brown tights. The duo, with tennis rackets in hand, could be seen dancing and having a good time on the court.

Lorenze made sure to save a spot for an adorable picture of her and Paul. Paul jumped into the comment section, claiming that he "stopped by" at their shoot.

Tommy Paul comments on Paige Lorenzo's Instagram post

Lorenze was recently asked about her relationship with Ayan Broomfield, Costeen Hatzi, Morgan Riddle, and the other tennis WAGs:

"I have such admiration for the wives and girlfriends of other players. I have made some great friends on the tour in a short period of time and it’s really nice," Lorenze told Sportskeeda during an exclusive interview.

Tommy Paul suffers shock first-round exit at the Mexican Open

Tommy Paulat at the 2024 Mexican Open - Getty Images

Tommy Paul once again fell pray to British No. 3 Jack Draper, this time in the first round of the Mexican Open. Draper comfortably saw off the seventh seed 6-0, 6-4, in just 86 minutes to seal a place in the second round.

Paul and Draper have already met thrice this season, with Draper leading the head-to-head 2-1. They faced off in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International at the start of the year, with Draper winning that encounter 6-1, 6-4.

Paul defeated him at the Australian Open second round a couple of weeks later, seeing him off in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Draper leads their overall head-to-head 3-1.

Paul has won the Dallas Open and finished runner-up at the Delray Beach Open already this year. He will look to quickly rediscover some of his best form ahead of the Indian Wells Masters.