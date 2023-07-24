Tennis fans have not been surprised with Novak Djokovic announcing his withdrawal from the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada.

Djokovic, who recently lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, cited fatigue as the reason for his withdrawal from the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Serbian, who is a four-time Canadian Open winner (2007, 2011, 2012, and 2017), also stated his desire to return to the tournament in the future.

“After speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take. I would like to thank Karl Hale, the Tournament Director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there," he said in a press release.

While several tennis fans expressed disappointment with this news, many were not surprised. One fan stated that Djokovic was following in Serena Williams' footsteps by taking part only in the Grand Slam at this stage of his career.

"Djokovic is increasingly focused on just the Slams at this phase of his career, so not a surprise. In his Serena era," a fan opined.

"Djokovic is increasingly focused on just the Slams at this phase of his career, so not a surprise. In his Serena era."

Another fan stated that all big players seem to be pulling out of tournaments before or after Grand Slams. They bemoaned the decision stating that fans outside London, Paris, New York, and Melbourne are losing the opportunity to see them in action.

"Shocking…..all big names do this after Grand Slams or before them…..at the expense of the other tournaments….and their fans. Not everyone lives in London, Paris, New York or Melbourne," a tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

I mean as expected

Too bad for him. We have many talented players coming to Toronto to look forward to. We have an amazing city. I wish him well.

You used his image to sell non refundable tickets. Pretty poopy. Bait and switch.



Should have known better as this is the one tournament most top players try to skip. Won't be buying tix again. Better to go to Cincinnati the following week!

Expected, dude's 36 pushing 37 this is probably his last shot at winning USO his nightmare slam where he has many bad memories staggering 6 finals lost an unfair DQ(not a fan but spitting facts)and a ban from entry in2022, if he wins it would be sweet revenge for that awful DQ.

Ah good ole fatigue from Novak. The fatigue bug got him again. Novak used to be a regular at fatigue like every few tournaments i remember he would bow out in 4th rnd or qtrs.

I Remember Andy Roddick was releived like phew that was easy beating Novak over fatigue

Designate greater points to these smaller Open's!! Then we see who is in the greatest physical tennis shape too!!

So first Carlos Alcaraz took his legs…. And then he took his soul?!

Sad cuz he has a great record there but nor surprised. B2B finals in channel slam at 36 is no joke. Also at least it's transparent with fatigue like he deserves to rest. He's good enough to just show up at NY but obv needs good Cincy run to be more prepared.

Boris Becker's former coach believes Novak Djokovic loses motivation when not competing with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Boris Becker's former coach Gunter Bresnikbelives that Novak Djokovic is losing motivation to compete due to the lack of competition with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the ATP Tour.

While Federer retired from the sport last year, Nadal is dealing with injuries and is not expected to be in action this year. Additionally, the Spaniard had accounted that 2024 would be his last season on the ATP Tour.

In their absence, Djokovic has dominated the tour this year. He won the Australian Open and then a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open. He came close to winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, only to be stopped by World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Bresnik believes that Djokovic did not play his best tennis against Alcaraz as he does not have a rivalry with the 20-year-old yet. He further stated that it was the 36-year-old's rivalry with the likes of Federer, Nadal, and Andy Murray that pushed him to perform at his best over the years.

"Novak didn't play his best tennis the whole match. I have a theory that rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray led to his best performances. Not only in the match, but also at half time, during training or preparing for a match. And that rivalry does not exist with Alcaraz," Bresnik said.

"I have always said that Djokovic will lose motivation once there is no more constant competition with Nadal and Federer and he has won 23 Grand Slam titles," he added.

