"In a very short period, Andre Agassi made me trust him" - When Steffi Graf revealed how she never expected to get married or have children

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are one of the most adored couples in tennis history. Both are greats of the game and began dating in 1999, the year they were the French Open champions. Graf and Agassi got married in 2001 and have been together since.

An episode of the American came up on the TV show Biography in 2004. Steffi Graf is among the many who talk during the show and she talks about her early encounters with Andre Agassi, among other things.

The German said that the two did not talk more than a sentence or two until the time in 1999 when their coaches set up a practice session.

"Not till 1999 when our coaches set up a practice, did we ever talk more than a sentence or two, and even then, it took a few more months till we actually had more conversations," the German said.

Graf and Agassi have two children, a son Jaden (born 2001) and a daughter Jaz (born 2003). The German said that he is the best father she could have wished for her children and that he loved spending time with them.

"He's the best father I could ever wish for my children. Loves just spending time and playing and playing rough, playing cozy, trying to cuddle with the kids, it's just beautiful to watch," Graf said.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion also said that she never expected to get married or have children of her own. She stated that Agassi made her trust him in a very short period of time.

"I never expected to get married, I never expected to have kids and in a very, very short period, he made me trust him, I fell in love, and the five years that we've been together, I can still say the same thing," Graf said.

Andre Agassi on Steffi Graf understanding the importance of tennis in his life

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in 2011

Andre Agassi said in the video that having someone like Steffi Graf understand the importance of tennis in his life made things easier.

"I've given my life to tennis and to have somebody that you care more about than anyone in the world understand how much it means to you and sort of what's required through, it makes things a lot easier."

Agassi ended his career in 2006, seven years after Graf's retirement. His final match came in the third round of that year's US Open, where he lost to Benjamin Becker.

Poll : 0 votes