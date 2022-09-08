"In terms of drama, atmosphere, history-making, momentum swing and sustained quality, one of the best matches of the century" - Tennis fans applaud Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's marathon US Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played a match for the ages at the 2022 US Open, exchanging shots of the highest quality for more than five hours in the quarterfinals before crowning a winner.
It was the Spaniard who came out on top at the end, beating Sinner 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(0), 7-5, 6-3 in a match that marked the latest ever end to a clash at the US Open. Lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes, it also became the second longest match in US Open history.
With the victory, Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal in 2005, as well as the youngest man to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since Pete Sampras in 1990.
Tennis fans on social media were unable to believe their own eyes, lost for words trying to describe the spectacle they had just witnessed in New York. One fan considered it one of the best matches of the 21st century, tweeting:
"In terms of drama, atmosphere, history-making, momentum swings, and sustained quality throughout all five sets without any lulls, without question one of the best matches of the 21st century."
Another fan predicted that the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was so good that it could replace the one between the Big-3 in the coming days, saying:
"This rivalry is gonna be the new rivalry once Rafa/Roger/Novak all retires. Sinner and Alcaraz will carry the men’s tennis for years bro, you can already see it."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe in 2022 US Open semifinals
Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. Tiafoe backed up his big win over Rafael Nadal in the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the young Spaniard.
The duo have met once on the ATP tour before at the 2021 Barcelona Open, where the American won in straight sets. A victory on Friday would pit Alcaraz against either Casper Ruud or Karen Khachanov in the summit clash, both of whom are vying for their first Grand Slam title much like himself.
If the teenager manages to take the title in New York, he will become the new World No. 1, making him the youngest man to hold the position in ATP history.