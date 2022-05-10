"In terms of play he seems to me to be the most complete of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer; It seems that there is a good mix of the 3 there" - Justine Henin on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has been on a sumptuous run of form this year. The Spaniard has won four titles this year, having recently won the Madrid Masters last week. The 19-year-old's quick rise to the top level of the sport has seen him being compared to several players, particularly with 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

However, Alcaraz has also been compared to other greats as well. Former World No. 1 Justine Henin aired her views about the young tennis phenomenon over the course of a chat with Le Soir, comparing him to each member of the Big 3.

The former World No. 1 touched upon Alcaraz's speed in learning and evolving as a player, and that he was able to make progress towards small mistakes quickly.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Beating Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay court tournament?



Literally nobody had ever done it.



Until today.



Carlos Alcaraz. Beating Nadal and Djokovic in the same clay court tournament?Literally nobody had ever done it.Until today.Carlos Alcaraz.

"So there are a lot of things that impress me about Carlos Alcaraz. He is only 19 years old, but he shows a maturity that is really disconcerting! What is amazing about him is his learning speed, it's the adjustment. Day by day, you could see that he was evolving in his tennis, in the little mistakes he had been able to make, and progress like that, so quickly, it's amazing."

Henin showered praise on the teenager, saying he was more complete than Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer.

“Comparisons are obviously tempting, but to start now to estimate that he will reach or beat certain records in Grand Slams is a bit irrelevant, we are not there, when he is only just starting out."

She added that Carlos Alcaraz also embodies qualities from each of the Big 3. According to Henin, similarities between Nadal and Alcaraz lie more in their skill and tennis IQ rather than their game style.

"But hey, he started on a very good basis, of course. In terms of play, he seems to me to be the most complete of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer. It seems that there is a good mix of the three there. The comparison with Nadal, for me, tennistically, does not hold. It is the precocity of the two that brings them together. "

The 39-year-old Belgian stated that despite the youngster's respect for Nadal, Alcaraz did not shy away from taking on his idol on the court.

"Even if, if we talk about intensity, Alcaraz has fed on the energy that his elder can provide. We could also talk about the mentality and the approach to the game which are comparable. He has a monumental respect for Rafael Nadal, but he wasn't afraid to beat him either when he had the chance last Friday! He remains humble, but not erased, and that promises."

"Roland-Garros will be a first real challenge, but we have seen that he likes it" - Justine Henin on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz holding the Madrid Open trophy

Reflecting on the teenager's chances at the French Open, Henin reckoned that the Grand Slam would be his first big test as he needed to play three to five sets.

ATP Tour @atptour



Carlos Alcaraz wins his second ATP Masters 1000 title



@alcarazcarlos03 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN TEEN TAKEOVER IN MADRIDCarlos Alcaraz wins his second ATP Masters 1000 title TEEN TAKEOVER IN MADRID 🏆Carlos Alcaraz wins his second ATP Masters 1000 title 👏@alcarazcarlos03 | @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN https://t.co/znQfSSg8bo

"The puncher, the one who will shake up the codes, will be Carlos Alcaraz, that's clear. He is obviously the player in form at the moment, but we do not know how he will behave in a format in 5 sets, on clay and over a fortnight which is long."

Henin added that expectations for Alcaraz at Roland Garros are high, with many reassuring signs like his wins at Barcelona and Madrid. The Belgian also stated that the French Open will be his first real challenge, perhaps referring to his chances at winning the Slam, and that he likes that challenge.

"Expectations are there ahead of Roland-Garros, but there are plenty of reassuring signs. While he has just won in Barcelona, then in Madrid, he is resting by not going to play in Rome, to better prepare for Paris. At 19, you have to know how to make this decision, when you are in a very positive spiral. Roland-Garros will be a first real challenge, but we have seen that he likes it."

