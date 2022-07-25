"In terms of quality, nothing comes close to Djokovic-Nadal 2021 French Open" - Tennis fans pick the most iconic ATP match since 2020

The Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry is notorious for confusing tennis fans and experts alike when picking their favorite match among the many iconic matches between the two legendary players. In their rivalry of 59 matches up to now, the two players have produced some of the greatest matches of all time. However, many fans have had very little difficulty in determining their 2021 French Open semifinals as the best men's tennis match of the 2020's so far.

The men's tennis circuit has seen some iconic matches since the turn of the decade. Among them, last year's Roland Garros semifinal is still fresh in the memory of many. Djokovic became the only player ever to defeat Nadal twice at the French Open with a four-set victory en route to his second title at the Paris Major.

The ATP recently posed a question to followers on Twitter, asking them to pick the most iconic match played since the start of the 2020 season. Fans had many options to choose from with some great matches played in the last 2.5 years, including Nadal's incredible comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final.

Many picked the 58th installment of the Nadal-Djokovic rivalry as their favorite of the lot based on quality.

"In terms of quality, nothing comes close to Djokovic-Nadal 2021 French Open," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Banana @r1_btw

In terms of iconic moments, you can probably add Thiem-Zverev US Open, Djokovic-Medvedev US Open, and Nadal-Medvedev Australian Open to that list imo.

There's quite a bit.



Which is the most iconic match of the 2020’s so far?



"In terms of quality, nothing comes close to Djokovic-Nadal 2021 French Open.

In terms of iconic moments, you can probably add Thiem-Zverev US Open, Djokovic-Medvedev US Open, and Nadal-Medvedev Australian Open to that list imo.

There's quite a bit."

Scott Beringer @ScottBeringer



Which is the most iconic match of the 2020’s so far?



"Djokovic's victory over Nadal at Roland Garros in the 2021 semifinal. Easily the most exciting match with highest caliber tennis this decade."

The Spaniard was aiming for his 14th French Open title and held a 7-1 win-loss record over the Serb at Roland Garros ahead of the 2021 semifinals. The 13-time champion won the opening set and looked strong, but 2016 champion Djokovic stormed back to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2. The third set of the match is regarded by many as one of the most thrilling sets of tennis ever played. With the victory, the Serb ended his great rival's 33-match winning run at the French Open.

"As much as I hate to say it, probably the 2021 Roland Garros semi final," another fan expressed.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans on the 'most iconic' ATP match of the 2020's, many of whom are also still in awe of the 2022 Australian Open final.

Leo! @DitaVonCrease

Alcaraz v. Nadal Madrid 2022

Djokovic v. Carreno Busta USO 2020 ATP Tour @atptour



Which is the most iconic match of the 2020’s so far?



"Djokovic v. Nadal FO 2021
Alcaraz v. Nadal Madrid 2022
Djokovic v. Carreno Busta USO 2020"

অসামাজিক 🎓 @SabbirSays

But there is another one full of Drama D.Medvedev vs R.Nadal AO Final 2022



Which is the most iconic match of the 2020’s so far?



"The Best one is D.Jokar vs R.Nadal 2021 RG Semi.
But there is another one full of Drama D.Medvedev vs R.Nadal AO Final 2022"

Hans @wulfffhans



Which is the most iconic match of the 2020’s so far?



"Medvedev - Nadal australian open 2022 final and it's not close at all"

When Rafael Nadal made a comeback for the ages to win the 2022 Australian Open

2022 Australian Open: Day 14

This year's Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev was far from being one of the most iconic matches of the decade for most of the first three sets. The Russian player was cruising along with a 6-2, 7-6(5), 3-2 lead and had three break points in the sixth game of the third set. However, the Spaniard, who was chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, embarked on one of the greatest comebacks of all-time.

Nadal saved the break points to stay alive in the match, breaking Medvedev's serve soon after and winning the set 6-4. He found his best tennis in the fourth set, continued to apply more pressure on Medvedev's serve, and held on to a break of serve earned in the fifth game to eventually close out the set 6-4.

The final set was another rollercoaster and with the Spaniard serving for the match at 5-4, Medvedev had one final trick up his sleeve, denying the 2009 champ by breaking back for 5-5. However, the Mallorcan held his nerve to break back and hold serve this time for a 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win to become the first male player with 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Eurosport @eurosport



Rafa Nadal delivered the 𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄 comeback to win the 2022 Australian Open



Rafa Nadal delivered the ultimate comeback to win the 2022 Australian Open

