"Incredible that you support a tennis professional who behaves without respecting the rules and who also faces trial for domestic abuse" - Tennis fans criticize Emma Raducanu for praising Nick Kyrgios

As soon as Nick Kyrgios defeated Chile’s Cristian Garín in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, Emma Raducanu took to social media and praised the Australian.

A number of fans have criticized the British player for doing her Twitter post, since Kyrgios recently faced allegations of domestic abuse. The 27-year-old has been called up to appear in court in Canberra, Australia, next month as his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari has accused him of assaulting her.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," a police statement read.

After his match on Wednesday, Kyrgios refused to speak on the matter, saying that his lawyers had advised him not to.

Raducanu, who just tweeted the Aussie's initials, has become a target for fans. They demanded that she delete the tweet due to the circumstances.

"Fellow tennis players supporting kyrgios are just so baffling and, frankly speaking, disgusting. this man has been verbally abusing the ball kids, chair umpires, line umpires and everyone in between for YEARS. tells me you don’t respect the people who make your job easier," a fan said.

"Been a fan of yours Emma but this is really poor judgment. Good luck to your game but with this, I’m not so sure where your values lie. Character counts, on court and in real life. Hope you understand your influence and use it wisely," a user said.

"Incredible that you support a tennis professional who behaves without respecting the rules and who also faces trial for domestic abuse. I thought you had principles and values," a tweet read.

"U ok, @EmmaRaducanu? Guess it's difficult to look up to someone like Simona, too high standards, but still," another user posted.

"I swear to god these tennis players don’t know what’s happening in the real world? he’s going to court for abuse allegations and she tweeted this i mean come on," another fan said.

"Well, what can we expect from a little girl who wants to be treated like the 200 in the world, and avoids the responsibilities of a GS champion," read another tweeted.

"Guys i don’t think Emma knows the recent news, don’t be hard on her, just keep linking the articles on the replays, hopefully she’ll see and change her mind about him," a fan tried to defend her.

"Even if you like NK maybe not the best time for it? Read the room?" a tweet read.

Nick Kyrgios to face Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon semifinals

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will face each other next.

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios beat Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) in two hours and 13 minutes to enter a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career. His best result at the Majors prior to this was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2014 Wimbledon and 2015 Australian Open.

After the match, the Australian expressed his happiness at reaching the last four of a Grand Slam event, saying that he is proud of himself.

“An amazing atmosphere out here again. I just never thought that I would be in the semi-finals at a Grand Slam. I thought that ship had sailed. I didn’t go about things great earlier in my career and may have missed my window. I am really proud of the way I have come back out here," Kyrgios said.

For a spot in the finals, Nick Kyrgios will take on second seed Rafael Nadal, who played a thrilling five-setter against Taylor Fritz.

