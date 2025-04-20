Alexander Zverev sends positive message to Ben Shelton after beating American in Munich final

German ATP star Alexander Zverev has heaped praise on Ben Shelton at the Munich Open. After defeating the American in straight sets at the final of the BMW Open, the 28-year-old remembered Shelton's debut performance in Europe. Remembering the struggles that helped him grow into a tough rival, Zverev also applauded the American's father and coach, Bryan Shelton, for his crucial role.

Former top-60 ATP player Bryan Shelton turned into a professional coach after retiring in 1997. He attained commendable success by leading Georgia Tech's women's team and the University of Florida's men's team to NCAA titles. After this, he stepped down from his collegiate coaching role to join his son, Ben Shelton, full-time on the ATP Tour.

Zverev clinched his third title in Munich by defeating Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 at the BMW Open. However, despite the win, the German applauded his rival's competitive levels.

“Congratulations to Ben. You guys have improved so much. Especially on this surface. I remember two years ago was the first time you came to Europe.. you were struggling to win matches here. Now you already have a clay court title. You just made a final of a 500 event," he said, in a post-match on-court interview.

He also praised his father, Bryan Shelton, for passing on the incredible learnings that he gained through his experience as a professional player.

"Also to the people in Ben’s box.. incredible support. Pops, you obviously come everywhere as well. You’ve been a player yourself. You have one of the best tennis minds I’ve ever been around. Congrats to you," he added.

Ben Shelton took control of his diminishing form by making it to the finals. The commendable positioning came after his opening round exits in both Miami and Monte Carlo.

Alexander Zverev celebrates 28th birthday with Munich Open title win

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev couldn't contain his excitement after winning his first title of the season. The German mentioned how the victory meant a lot to him, as it added another reason to celebrate his 28th birthday. He also mentioned how winning in Germany, among his own people, makes him even happier.

“It’s extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany. It’s probably the most special thing I can do. It’s definitely a great birthday present, let’s put it that way. I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week," he said, in the aforementioned interview.

With this win, Zverev claimed the 24th title of his career and his third in Munich. The German is expected to make his next appearance at the ATP 1000 event in Madrid, starting on April 23.

