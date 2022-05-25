"Incredibly unselfish by Novak Djokovic, it’s time he started getting credit for his integrity" - Paul McNamee on the Serb's stance regarding ATP's Wimbledon decision

Former doubles No. 1 Paul McNamee has praised Novak Djokovic for his support of the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points this year.

The decision was made after the British Major banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The World No. 1 stands to lose the most in terms of ranking points, since he won the tournament last year after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. McNamee took to Twitter to applaud Djokovic's "incredibly unselfish" stance.

"Incredibly unselfish by Djokovic, given he is the one who had the most to lose … I think it’s time he started getting credit for his integrity," McNamee wrote.

The Serb made his feelings on the issue clear earlier this week, opining that Wimbledon had made a "mistake" and had to face "consequences."

"ATP, the governing body of men's tennis, & showed to the Grand Slam that when there's a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show there's going to be some consequences," Djokovic said.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee @christophclarey Incredibly unselfish by Djokovic, given he is the one who had the most to lose … I think it’s time he started getting credit for his integrity @christophclarey Incredibly unselfish by Djokovic, given he is the one who had the most to lose … I think it’s time he started getting credit for his integrity

Novak Djokovic could potentially lose World No. 1 ranking after Wimbledon

The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 - Day 13

Novak Djokovic could potentially lose his spot at the top of the rankings as a result of not being able to defend his points (2,000) at Wimbledon this year.

Djokovic will head into Wimbledon this year with 8,660 points if he manages to defend his French Open title. He will be left with 6,660 points at the end of the tournament, after dropping the 2,000 ranking points he accrued last year as a result of winning the grasscourt Major.

José Morgado @josemorgado Djokovic with some *strong* words on the Wimbledon/points



"I'm affected because I'm not able to defend 4.000 points [Australia and Wimbledon, but I'm happy to see that the ATP and the Players decided to show Wimbledon that when you make a wrong decision, there are consequences." Djokovic with some *strong* words on the Wimbledon/points"I'm affected because I'm not able to defend 4.000 points [Australia and Wimbledon, but I'm happy to see that the ATP and the Players decided to show Wimbledon that when you make a wrong decision, there are consequences."

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has just 180 points to defend at Wimbledon as he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round last year. The Russian has been banned from playing at the event this year. Despite dropping 180 points from his tally, Medvedev is still likely to have more points than Djokovic come the end of the tournament.

Djokovic and Medvedev have both made it to the second round of the French Open after comfortable straight-set wins in their openers

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala