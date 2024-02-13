India’s victorious Davis Cup team against Pakistan felicitated at Bengaluru Open 2024 inauguration

India’s Davis Cup team, which won the recent Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, was felicitated during the inauguration of the Bengaluru Open 2024 at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium on Monday, February 13.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, S Sriram Bajali, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, and Saketh Myneni were part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan 4-0 in Islamabad.

Ramkumar, Balaji, Myneni, and Poonacha attended the felicitation ceremony and will also participate in the tournament.

R Ashoka, the President of Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, said during the Bengaluru Open 2024 inauguration ceremony:

“It's a proud moment for the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association to have Davis Cup stars participating at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2024. Their achievement in Pakistan was historic and inspiring.”

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for their remarkable victory in this historic match and we look forward to celebrating many more successes in the future.”

Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sport, said:

"We welcome all of you to the sixth edition of Bengaluru Open 2024 and wish you all the best. It will be an exciting week for the fans as top players will be in action, competing for the coveted title."

India’s performance in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

On Day 1 of the Davis Cup, Ramkumar and Balaji helped India take a 2-0 lead. Ramkumar had to fight hard against the experienced Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi before winning the match 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-0. Qureshi sustained a hamstring injury and struggled in the third set.

After that, Balaji defeated Aqeel Khan 7-5, 6-3. On Day 2, Bhambri and Myneni defeated Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in doubles. The duo made sure that India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie.

In the dead rubber, Poonacha defeated Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4. With the win, India stayed unbeaten in all eight meetings against Pakistan in Davis Cup history.