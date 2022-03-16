Indian Wells 2022 today's results, scores, winners and recap: Paula Badosa gets the better of Leylah Fernandez, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep one step closer to semifinal showdown | Day 9

Day 9 of the 2022 Indian Wells featured plenty of exciting clashes, but almost all of the matches were won by the higher seeded player. The women's quarterfinalists have now been decided, while the last of the men's third-round matches came to a conclusion.

Defending champion Paula Badosa had a relatively easy time getting past 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. Top 10 players Maria Sakkari, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini advanced further as well.

Simona Halep defeated compatriot Sorana Cirstea, while Iga Swiatek defeated Angelique Kerber to emerge victorious in a battle between the two Grand Slam champions.

Here are the major results from Day 9 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Badosa's title defense continues

Paula Badosa played one of her best matches of the tournament so far to defeat Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4. The defending champion was simply too good for the 2021 US Open finalist.

Fernandez didn't play badly at all, but Badosa just didn't give the Canadian any room to execute her game plan.

Halep sweeps past Cirstea to reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018

Simona Halep was dialed in from the start as she bested compatriot Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4. The two-time Grand Slam winner didn't face much resistance in the opening set as Cirstea took some time to find her range.

The second set was a little more competitive, but Halep didn't squander her momentum, despite her opponent raising her level, and won the contest.

Berrettini defeats Harris in straight sets

Matteo Berrettini faced some challenges but still overcame Lloyd Harris in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-5. Berrettini, the World No. 6, was on the backfoot in the second set as he trailed 1-4. But the Italian kept his cool to stage a turnaround and win the match.

Swiatek stages a comeback to oust Kerber

Iga Swiatek lost the opening set but fought back to defeat three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. The match had plenty of momentum shifts, but the 20-year-old was the steadier of the two in the end.

Kerber started off strong in the first set but faltered while trying to close it out, succeeding on her second attempt. The next set featured five consecutive breaks of serve, but Swiatek got the upper hand to clinch it.

Kerber had the advantage in the deciding set and led 3-2, but lost the next four games as Swiatek completed an excellent comeback win.

Keys ends Dart's fairytale run

Harriet Dart secured her place in the main draw by going through qualifying. En route to the fourth round, she defeated Ana Konjuh, Elina Svitolina and Kaia Kanepi.

However, Dart's dream run ended in the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Madison Keys. Nevertheless, the Brit is set to make her debut in the top 100 of the rankings following her Indian Wells performance.

Rublev defeats Tiafoe to win his 11th consecutive match

Andrey Rublev continues to win at the moment, as he easily defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 to notch up his 11th consecutive victory. The Russian won back-to-back titles in Marseille and Dubai prior to this.

Rublev looks to be in impeccable form at the moment and it will take a herculean effort for someone to stop him.

Fritz and Isner give the home crowd something to cheer for with their wins

John Isner scored one of the two upset wins of the day by defeating the higher-ranked Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3. The World No. 14 couldn't make any inroads on the American's serve, failing to generate a single break point.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz was made to work hard for his win, but outlasted Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2). A semifinalist at the Indian Wells Masters in 2021, Fritz was a bit up and down in this contest but regrouped in time to advance into the next round.

Rybakina reaches her first quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Open

Elena Rybakina started the year on a strong note by reaching the final in Adelaide. Since then, injuries have prevented her from playing at a high level. Rybakina seems to be back to her best now as she defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in Indian Wells.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 9 results at a glance

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Men's singles (third round):

(6) Matteo Berrettini d. (30) Lloyd Harris: 6-4, 7-5;

(7) Andrey Rublev d. (28) Frances Tiafoe: 6-3, 6-4;

(11) Hubert Hurkacz d. (WC) Steve Johnson: 7-6 (7), 6-3;

(23) John Isner d. (14) Diego Schwartzman: 7-5, 6-3;

(20) Taylor Fritz d. (Q) Jaume Munar: 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2);

(29) Alex de Minaur d. Tommy Paul: 7-6 (2), 6-4;

(33) Grigor Dimitrov d. (31) Alexander Bublik: 6-3, 6-4;

Miomir Kecmanovic d. Botic van de Zandschulp: 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Women's singles (fourth round):

(3) Iga Swiatek d. (15) Angelique Kerber: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3;

(5) Paula Badosa d. (18) Leylah Fernandez: 6-4, 6-4;

(6) Maria Sakkari d. (Q) Daria Saville: 4-1 (r);

(17) Elena Rybakina d. (31) Viktorija Golubic: 7-6 (5), 6-2;

(21) Veronika Kudermetova d. (30) Marketa Vondrousova: 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5;

(24) Simona Halep d. (26) Sorana Cirstea: 6-1, 6-4;

(25) Madison Keys d. (Q) Harriet Dart: 6-1, 6-4;

Petra Martic d. (28) Liudmila Samsonova: 7-6 (6), 6-4.

