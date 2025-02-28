Indian Wells 2024 draw: Release date and where to follow | BNP Paribas Open

The 2025 Indian Wells Masters is upon us with the event officially starting on March 2nd with the qualifying round, before the main draw kicks off on March 5th. The event will conclude on March 16 which is when the final will be played.

Ad

When it comes to the draw, it will be held on Monday, March 3rd at 3 pm local time. The draw will be available on the event's X (formerly Twitter) page. When it comes to the event itself, it's usually a very interesting one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2024 edition certainly was that way as Carlos Alcaraz captured his second Indian Wells trophy. He bested Daniil Medvedev in the final, which was a rematch of the final one year before where Alcaraz also bested the Russian.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek captured the trophy by beating Maria Sakkari in the final. It's unlikely that we see the same final this year considering that Sakkari has played very poorly this year and Swiatek hasn't really looked brilliant either.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz favoured ahead of Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty

This year's BNP Paribas Open will feature Carlos Alcaraz as the main favorite but not the only one. Novak Djokovic will also compete at the event after confirming his participation a few days ago. Djokovic has won this event five times in the past though the last time he did was back in 2016.

Ad

He played at the event last year but suffered a shocking early defeat to Luca Nardi. Alcaraz has been the hot name in Indian Wells in the past few years. While Rafael Nadal bested him in 2022 in the semifinals, Alcaraz won the event in 2023 and 2024.

Both times, the Spaniard demonstrated tremendous firepower from the baseline as the slower hard court works extremely well for the way he plays. He's been a very good player on slow hard courts for a while, capturing the Rotterdam title recently as well as Beijing last year.

Ad

The Spaniard overcame Medvedev both times in the final and he's the favorite to win the trophy once. Novak Djokovic will hope to get the better of the Spaniard, just like he did at the Australian Open. But the veteran has been struggling with injuries of late.

Zverev hasn't looked good of late and the Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz have struggled with their form as well. Jannik Sinner won't play at the event after accepting a three-month ban as part of his settlement with WADA which is why Alcaraz is the top favorite for this year's edition of Indian Wells.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis