Indian Wells 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Rebeka Masarova

Date: Thursday, March 7

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova preview

Emma Raducanu at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu will kick off her Indian Wells campaign against Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 7.

Raducanu returned to the tour at the start of 2024 after her return from an injury hiatus. She played her first match back at the Auckland Open where she lost in the second round to Elina Svitolina 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-1.

She entered the Australian Open with a protected ranking and beat Shelby Rogers in round one. She lost a three-set match to Wang Yafan 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in round two.

Raducanu started with a win at the Abu Dhabi Open but was sent packing in round two by the second seed Ons Jabeur. At the Qatar Open the following week she suffered a first-round loss to Anhelina Kalinina.

Rebeka Masarova, meanwhile, already kicked off her Indian Wells campaign. Seeded 15th in the qualifiers, she rallied past Heather Watson from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. She then beat Czech teen Linda Fruhvirtova 6-1, 7-5 to seal a birth in the main draw.

The 24-year-old Swiss-Spanish pro is currently 1-2 in the W/L department for the season and has made it to the main draws of only the ASB Classic and Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova head-to-head

Emma Raducanu and Rebeka Masarova are yet to face off on tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu Rebeka Masarova

(Odds to be added once made available)

Emma Raducanu vs Rebeka Masarova prediction

Rebeka Masarova at the 2024 ASB Classic - Getty Images

Fans can expect a gripping encounter between Emma Raducanu and Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

While Raducanu heads into their encounter as the slight favorite, there is no discounting a surprise from Masarova.

Raducau has shown glimpses of brilliance on her return but has lacked consistency. Masarova, meanwhile, has played a lot more tennis than her opponent, but primarily in the qualifiers and the WTA 125K series.

Both Raducanu and Masarova possess strong baseline games and enjoy dictating play from the back of the court. They will look to serve well and make early inroads if they are to have any chance of winning.

Eager to get a win under their belt and make a deep run at the WTA 1000 tournament, we could have a very exciting match on our hands come Thursday.

Pick: Emma Raducanu in three sets.