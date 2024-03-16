Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 11

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will square off in the men’s semifinals on Saturday (March 16) as the 2024 Indian Wells Open heads towards its business end.

Alcaraz, who had lifted the title last year, has rediscovered lost form in the Californian desert over the last fortnight. He has beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger Aliassime and Matteo Arnaldi en route to the semifinals, having dropped just one set.

Sinner continued his red-hot start to the season by posting a 16th win in as many matches against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, will keep the home fans interested as he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the second men’s singles semifinal.

The American has scored a few upsets at Indian Wells this year, taking out the likes of Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud to reach the semifinals.

Medvedev has also defeated quality opponents like Holger Rune, Sebastian Korda and Grigor Dimitrov.

In the day's opening match, Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens will take on Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova for the Indian Wells women’s doubles title. With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store:

Schedule for Day 11 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 a.m. local time: (1) Hsieh Su Wei/Elise Mertens vs (3) Storm Hunter/Katerina Siniakova

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (3) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (17) Tommy Paul vs (4) Daniil Medvedev

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN and TVA

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match Timings

The three main matches scheduled on Day 11 will be played on Stadium 1, with the opening women's doubles encounter set to begin at 11 a.m. local time. The timings for matchplay in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Women's Doubles final) Start Time (Men's semifinal, Sinner vs Alcaraz) Start Time (Men's semifinal, Paul vs Medvedev ) USA March 16, 2024, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET March 16, 2024, 1.30 pm PT/ 4.30 pm ET March 16, 2024, 3 pm PT/ 6 pm ET Canada March 16, 2024, 2 pm ET March 16, 2024, 4.30 pm ET March 16, 2024, 6 pm ET UK March 16, 2024, 6 pm GMT March 16, 2024, 8.30 pm GMT March 16, 2024, 10 pm pm GMT India March 16, 2024, 11.30 pm IST March 17, 2024, 2 am IST March 17, 2024, 3,30 am IST