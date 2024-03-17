Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 12

Indian Wells will crown its men’s and women’s singles champions on Sunday (March 17), with defending champion Carlos Alacaraz and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek vying for glory.

Alcaraz, who had beaten Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final, finds himself in familiar territory. He will again take on the Russian in the summit clash in the men’s singles final.

The Spaniard put on a show on Saturday to take out Jannik Sinner in the semifinals in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, thereby ending the Italian’s 16-match winning streak. He had earlier beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger Aliassime.

Medvedev, meanwhile, posted wins over the likes of Tommy Paul, Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov en-route to the final.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek will look to end her fortnight with a clean slate. The Pole has bested the likes of Marta Kostyuk, Caroline Wozniacki, Linda Noskova and Danielle Collins without dropping a set.

Maria Sakkari has also been good all throughout the tournament, battling past Coco Gauff for her first final since last year's Guadalajara Open. She previously ousted in-form opponents like Emma Navarro, Diane Parry and Diana Shnaider earlier in the week.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 12 of Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 11 of the BNP Paribas Open

Daniil Medvedev will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final.

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (9) Maria Sakkari

Not before 2 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (4) Daniil Medvedev

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN and TVA

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)

Indian Wells 2024 - Match Timings

Maria Sakkari will square off against Iga Swiatek.

The three main matches scheduled on Day 12 will be played on Stadium 1, with the opening women's doubles encounter set to begin at 11 am local time. The timings for matchplay in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Women's Final) Start Time (Men's Final) USA March 17, 2024, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET March 17, 2024, 2 pm PT/ 4.30 pm ET Canada March 17, 2024, 2 pm ET March 17, 2024, 5 pm ET UK March 17, 2024, 6 pm GMT March 17, 2024, 9 pm GMT India March 17, 2024, 11.30 pm IST March 18, 2024, 1.30 am IST