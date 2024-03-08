Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will kickstart the second round of matches.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Danielle Collins once again after she staged an escape act against her a few weeks ago at the Australian Open. Defending champions Elena Rybakina and Carlos Alcaraz will begin their title defense against Nadia Podoroska and Matteo Arnaldi respectively.

Jannik Sinner, the man to beat this season, will look to maintain his unbeaten start to the year as he prepares to take on Thanasi Kokkinakis. Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jelena Ostapenko, and Caroline Wozniacki are some of the other big names in the fray.

On that note, here's a glimpse into the schedule for Day 3 at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (3) Jannik Sinner

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Danielle Collins vs (1) Iga Swiatek

followed by: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (25) Donna Vekic

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

followed by: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (LL) Nadia Podoroska

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (10) Jelena Ostapenko vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray

followed by: (16) Ben Shelton vs (WC) Jakub Mensik

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Katie Volynets vs (6) Ons Jabeur

followed by: (18) Frances Tiafoe vs Dusan Lajovic

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Taro Daniel vs (10) Alex de Minaur

followed by: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Christopher O'Connell

followed by: (Q) Lucas Pouille vs (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (Q) Rebecca Sramkova

followed by: (18) Madison Keys vs (Q) Hayley Baptiste

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3 and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 8, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 8, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 8, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 8, 2024, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 9, 2024, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 9, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST March 9, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST