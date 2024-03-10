Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 5

Day 5 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will see the start of the third round of matches.

Iga Swiatek will seek to avenge her Australian Open loss against Linda Noskova as the two are set to face off here on Sunday. There's another rematch on the cards as well as Dubai Tennis Championships finalists, Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya, will lock horns once again.

Carlos Alcaraz will reignite his rivalry with Felix Auger-Aliassime, while the in-form Jannik Sinner will look to continue his unbeaten run. Comeback queens Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber are in the mix as well, along with Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Alexander Zverev, among others.

Here's a quick look at the day's schedule at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (26) Linda Noskova vs (1) Iga Swiatek

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (31 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

followed by: (3) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (WC) Katie Volynets

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (16) Ben Shelton vs (22) Francisco Cerundolo

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (18) Frances Tiafoe

Not before 1:00 p.m local time: (13) Jasmine Paolini vs (21) Anna Kalinskaya

followed by: (17) Veronika Kudermetova vs (PR) Angelique Kerber

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (27) Tallon Griekspoor vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (12) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (22) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs (WC) Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Sofia Kenin

followed by: Yulia Putintseva vs (18) Madison Keys

followed by: (28) Anastasia Potapova vs (LL) Nadia Podoroska

followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (32) Jiri Lehecka

followed by: (Alt) Sadio Doumba/Fabien Reboul vs (3) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1 and 2, and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 10, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 10, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 10, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 10, 2024, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 11, 2024, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 11, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST March 11, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST