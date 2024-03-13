Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 8

As day eight of the Indian Wells dawns upon us, the final four quarterfinal spots on the men's and women's sides are up for grabs.
Daniil Medvedev will take on Grigor Dimitrov in an exciting fourth-round clash. The pair has played nine times on tour already with the Russian leading it 6-3. Danish youngster Holger Rune is slated to take on American 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who has won their only encounter in the past.
Last year's runner-up and the women's world No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, will continue her quest for a first Indian Wells title against local favorite and 23rd seed Emma Navarro. The two are yet to face off on tour.
Defending US Open champion Coco Gauff will also take center stage against 24th seed Elise Mertens, who beat former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the previous round. Gauff leads her head-to-head with the Belgian 3-0.
So, without further ado, here's a look at the schedule for day 8 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open:
Schedule for Day 8 of the BNP Paribas Open
Stadium 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Emma Navarro vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (23) Elise Mertens vs (3) Coco Gauff
Followed by: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov
Not before 6:00 a.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Holger Rune
Followed by: Men's doubles semi-final (TBD)
Stadium 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Casper Ruud vs Gael Monfils
Followed by: (LL) Luca Nardi vs (17) Tommy Paul
Followed by: Diane Parry vs (9) Maria Sakkari
Not before 6:00 a.m. local time: Yuan Yue vs (11) Daria Kasatkina
Stadium 3
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (4) Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez vs (8) Jelena Ostapenko & Lyudmyla Kichenok
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (5) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori.
Followed by: (1) Elise Mertens & Hsieh Su-wei vs (6) Demi Schuurs and Laura Stefani
Where to watch Indian Wells 2024
Tennis fans from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can catch live action from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: Sky Sports.
Canada: TSN & TVA.
Australia: beIN Sports
Indian: Sony Sports & Tennis Channel
Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings
The day session on the match court will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time while the night matches scheduled for courts one and two will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for day 8 of the tournament are as follows: