Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 8

As day eight of the Indian Wells dawns upon us, the final four quarterfinal spots on the men's and women's sides are up for grabs.

Daniil Medvedev will take on Grigor Dimitrov in an exciting fourth-round clash. The pair has played nine times on tour already with the Russian leading it 6-3. Danish youngster Holger Rune is slated to take on American 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who has won their only encounter in the past.

Last year's runner-up and the women's world No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, will continue her quest for a first Indian Wells title against local favorite and 23rd seed Emma Navarro. The two are yet to face off on tour.

Defending US Open champion Coco Gauff will also take center stage against 24th seed Elise Mertens, who beat former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the previous round. Gauff leads her head-to-head with the Belgian 3-0.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the schedule for day 8 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open:

Schedule for Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Emma Navarro vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (23) Elise Mertens vs (3) Coco Gauff

Followed by: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 6:00 a.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Holger Rune

Followed by: Men's doubles semi-final (TBD)

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Casper Ruud vs Gael Monfils

Followed by: (LL) Luca Nardi vs (17) Tommy Paul

Followed by: Diane Parry vs (9) Maria Sakkari

Not before 6:00 a.m. local time: Yuan Yue vs (11) Daria Kasatkina

Stadium 3

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (4) Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez vs (8) Jelena Ostapenko & Lyudmyla Kichenok

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (5) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori.

Followed by: (1) Elise Mertens & Hsieh Su-wei vs (6) Demi Schuurs and Laura Stefani

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Tennis fans from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can catch live action from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: Sky Sports.

Canada: TSN & TVA.

Australia: beIN Sports

Indian: Sony Sports & Tennis Channel

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

The day session on the match court will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time while the night matches scheduled for courts one and two will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day Session) Start Time (Night Session) USA March 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET March 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET UK March 13, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 13, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m. GMT March 13, 2024, 1:00 a.m. GMT India March 13, 2024, 11:30 p.m. IST March 13, 2024, 6:30 a.m. IST