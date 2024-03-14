Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 9

Men's and women's singles quarterfinal matches will take centre stage on Day 9 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Thursday.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in a clash between two generations. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev, who knocked him out of the Australian Open quarterfinals a couple of months ago.

Jannik Sinner will aim to continue his winning ways against Jiri Lehecka on Thursday. Maria Sakkari, Marta Kostyuk, Coco Gauff, Casper Ruud, and Daniil Medvedev are among the other quarterfinalists in action.

With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 9 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (28) Anastasia Potapova vs (31) Marta Kostyuk

followed by: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (1) Iga Swiatek

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz or Holger Rune

followed by: Mixed doubles match

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (32) Jiri Lehecka vs (3) Jannik Sinner

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (17) Tommy Paul vs (9) Casper Ruud

followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Daria Kasatkina or Yuan Yue

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (23) Emma Navarro vs (9) Maria Sakkari

followed by: Mixed doubles match

Stadium 3

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (3) Storm Hunter/Katerina Siniakovs vs Asia Muhammad/Ena Shibahara

followed by: (1) Elise Mertens/Hsieh Su-wei vs (4) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN and TVA

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on Stadiums 1 and 2 will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while proceedings will start at 3:00 p.m. on Stadium 3. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1 and 2, and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadiums 1 and 2) Start Time (Night session) Start Time (Day session, Stadium 3) USA March 14, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2024, 3:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. ET Canada March 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET UK March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. GMT March 15, 2024, 1:00 a.m. GMT March 14, 2024, 10:00 p.m. GMT India March 14, 2024, 11:30 p.m. IST March 15, 2024, 6:30 a.m. IST March 15, 2024, 3:30 a.m. IST