Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BNP Paribas Open, Day 10, March 14

The women's singles semifinals will be the main attraction on Day 10 (Friday, March 14) of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek will face the in-form Mirra Andreva in the day's first semifinal.

Swiatek has crushed her opponents en route to the last four. She dropped just six games across her first three matches here and beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Andreeva has been equally impressive and hasn't dropped a set so far.

The teenager captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai last month with a slew of sensational performances. She has continued her good run of form at Indian Wells and scored a 7-5, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Andreeva also beat Swiatek en route to the title in Dubai. The former will be keen for an encore, while the latter will be out to avenge that loss.

The second women's semifinal will feature another grudge match. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will lock horns for the first time since their thrilling battle in the final of the Australian Open earlier this year. The American came out on top to end her rival's two-year reign in Melbourne.

Keys demolished Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and extended her unbeaten run to 16 matches. Sabalenka beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3 to book her spot in the last four. With the tour's most in-form players set to compete in the semifinals, both matches will be entertaining for sure.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the BNP Paribas Open:

Schedule for 10 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs (WC) Christian Harrison/Evan King

Followed by: Sebastian Korda/Jordan Thompson vs John-Patrick Smith/Fernando Rombolli

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Madison Keys

The full schedule can be found here.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at Indian Wells:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Matches on most courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The mixed doubles final on Stadium 3 will start at 1:30 p.m., while the women's singles matches will kick off at 4:00 p.m. on Stadium 1. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, all courts except Stadiums 3,8,9) Start Time (Day session, Stadium 3) Start Time (Evening session, Stadiums 8,9) Start Time (Evening session, Stadium 1) USA, Canada March 14, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2025, 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET March 14, 2025, 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET March 14, 2025, 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET UK March 14, 2025, 6:00 p.m. GMT March 14, 2025, 8:30 p.m. GMT March 14, 2025, 8:00 p.m. GMT March 14, 2025, 11:00 p.m. GMT India March 14, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST March 15, 2025, 2:00 a.m. IST March 15, 2025, 1:30 a.m. IST March 15, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

