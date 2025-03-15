Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BNP Paribas Open, Day 11, March 15

Carlos Alcaraz will headline the men’s singles semifinals at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, set to be played at Indian Wells on Saturday (March 15). The defending champion and two-time winner finds himself just a couple of wins away from what would be a famous hat-trick in the Californian desert.

Ad

The Spaniard, who is the highest remaining seed at the tournament, will face a stern test from British No. 1 Jack Draper. The Briton is fresh off a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Before the two take to court, however, the first semifinal will have Daniil Medvedev lock horns with Holger Rune in another exciting match-up. Besides, the doubles finals are also scheduled to be held on the central show court. Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs and Tereza Mihalikova / Olivia Nicholls, as well as Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic and Sebastian Korda / Jordan Thompson, will compete for the titles.

Ad

Trending

With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, let's take a detailed look at how the tennis action will unfold on Day 11 at Indian Wells:

Schedule for 11 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Jack Draper will clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the second men's singles semifinal. (Source: Getty)

Stadium 1

Ad

Starting at 11 am local time: Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Tereza Mihalikova / Olivia Nicholls

Followed by (Not before 1.30 pm local time): [12] Holger Rune vs [5] Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: [13] Jack Draper vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by (Not before 1.30 pm local time): [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Sebastian Korda / Jordan Thompson

The full schedule can be found here.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

Daniil Medvedev has lost the finals in the last two editions of Indian Wells. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at Indian Wells:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

The matches can also be live-streamed on Tennis Channel. For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Holger Rune will be eyeing to make his first final at Indian Wells. (Source: Getty)

Matches on the central show court, Stadium 1, will begin at 11 am local time for the day session. The women's doubles final on Stadium 1 will open the play, while the men's singles matches will kick off at 1:30 pm local time. The evening session of Stadium 1, which will feature the men's doubles final, will commence at 6 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day Session) Start Time (Evening Session) USA, Canada March 14, 2025, 11 am PT / 2 pm ET March 15, 2025, 2.30 pm PT / 5.30 pm ET UK March 14, 2025, 6 pm GMT March 15, 2025, 9.30 pm GMT India March 14, 2025, 11.30 pm IST March 16, 2025, 3 am IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback