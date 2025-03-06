Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open is jam-packed, as there are 32 singles matches and 7 doubles matches scheduled for the day across nine stadiums. The day will see both men's and women's action. However, because of the draws, none of the seeded players will be in action as they have all been given a bye into the second round.

Some crowd favorites begin their campaigns at the event on March 6 (Thursday). Brazil's teenage sensation Joao Fonseca will debut at the Masters 1000 level. His arrival is highly anticipated, especially given his achievements in the first few months of the 2025 season.

Former Major champion Emma Raducanu will also be in action, and all eyes will be on her to see if she has recovered from the stalker threat in Dubai. Another notable player who will take the court on Day 2 is Nick Kyrgios. The Australian attracts large crowds wherever he plays, and he will be playing at his first Masters 1000 event since 2022.

As for home favorites, 11 American players across men's and women's singles will begin their tournament on Day 2. On the men's side, the most notable would be young Learner Tien, who has already secured wins over some of the highest-ranked players on the Tour in 2025. Meanwhile, former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin will be in action on the American women's side.

Here's the Day 2 Schedule for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Emma Raducanu vs Moyuka Uchijima

Followed by: (WC) Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Nick Kyrgios vs (LL) Botic Van de Zandschulp

Followed by: Alycia Parks vs Anna Kalinskaya

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Maddison Inglis

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Anna Blinkova vs McCartney Kessler

Followed by: Learner Tien vs Mariano Navone

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs (PR) Jenson Brooksby

Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Followed by: David Goffin vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (WC) Iva Jovic vs Julia Grabher

Followed by: Lauren Davis vs Elina Avanesyan

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

In Picture: Emma Raducanu (Getty)

Tennis lovers all around the world can watch the Day 2 action at the BNP Paribas Open on the following channels in their respective countries

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Action on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. Court 9 will have an afternoon session, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. Stadiums 1 and 2 will have an evening session, slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Country Start Time (Day sessions on all courts) Start Time (Afternoon session on Court 9) Start Time (Evening sessions on Court 1 & 2) USA/ Canada March 6, 2025, 11:00 am PT, 2:00 PM ET March 6, 2025, 2:00 pm PT, 5:00 pm ET March 6, 2025, 6:00 pm PT, 9:00 pm ET UK March 6, 2025, 7:00 pm GMT March 6, 2025, 10:00 pm GMT March 6, 2025, 2:00 am GMT India March 7, 2025, 12:30 am IST March 7, 2025, 3:30 am IST March 7, 2025, 7:30 am IST

