Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 5, March 9

The first week of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is coming to an end. Day 5 of the 1000-level event will see many top ATP players vie for a place in the Round of 16. Two-time champion Iga Swiatek headlines the action on Sunday (March 9). Former Indian Wells titlists Elena Rybakina and Cameron Norrie are also in the mix.

Ad

Having received a first-round Bye, Swiatek began her campaign in the Californian desert in dominating fashion as she beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-0 to reach the third round of the tournament. The second seed will next face the dangerous Dayana Yastremska and will be eager to win her 17th match at the Palm Springs event since her 2022 title.

Seventh-seeded Rybakina, meanwhile, also hit the ground running in her opener on Day 3, beating the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-3 in her second-round outing. The 2023 Indian Wells champion will likely receive stiff resistance from her 25th-seeded Katie Boulter in her next match on Sunday (March 9).

Ad

Trending

Local favorite Tommy Paul will have his work cut out against a resurgent Cameron Norrie, who beat promising youngsters like Jiri Lehecka and Luca Nardi en route to the third round. Norrie went all the way in Indian Wells four years ago but has since slipped to 77th in the ATP rankings.

There are a few more blockbuster matches on the card, including reigning Dubai champion Stefanos Tsitsipas' bout with an in-form Matteo Berrettini and 2024 Miami Open titlist Danielle Collins' tough outing against 23rd-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Ad

Without further ado, let's take a look at how the action on Day 5 will go down:

Schedule for Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska

Not before 1:00 pm local time: (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (28) Matteo Berrettini

Followed by: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs (31) Alex Michelsen

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs (22) Clara Tauson

Not before 8:00 pm local time: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Yosuke Watanuki

Ad

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (10) Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie

Not before 1:00 pm local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs (25) Katie Boulter

Followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (20) Arthur Fils

Not before 8:00 pm local time: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (18) Marta Kostyuk vs (WC) Caroline Dolehide

Followed by: (6) Karolina Muchova vs Katerina Siniakova

Followed by: (14) Danielle Collins vs (23) Elina Svitolina

Ad

Followed by: (2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Erin Routliffe vs (WC) Anna Kalinskaya / Caty McNally

Followed by: Ben Shelton / Alex Michelsen vs Sebastian Korda / Jordam Thompson

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the BNP Paribas Open's official website.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Canada and India can watch Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells unfold on the following websites and channels:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel+

Indian Wells 2025: Match timings

Matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. The respective second matches on Stadium 1 and Stadium 2 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session in Indian Wells begins from 6:00 pm onwards and will likely go on till well into the night considering the packed schedule.

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time for Second Match (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) Start Time for the Evening Session (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) Start Time for the Last Match (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) USA & Canada March 9, 11:00 a.m. PDT, 2:00 p.m. ET March 9, 1:00 p.m. PDT, 4:00 p.m. ET March 9, 6:00 p.m. PDT, 9:00 p.m. ET March 9, 8:00 p.m. PDT, 11:00 p.m. ET UK March 9, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 9, 9:00 p.m. GMT March 10, 2:00 a.m. GMT March 10, 4:00 a.m. GMT India March 10, 12:30 a.m. IST March 10, 2:30 a.m. IST March 10, 7:30 a.m. IST March 10, 9:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback