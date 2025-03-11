Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 7, March 11

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is inching towards its conclusion. The 1000-level event has delivered so far, with many top ATP and WTA stars having gone deep at this year's tournament. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev will headline the action on Day 7 of the Palm Springs event.

World No. 2 Swiatek, who took home the Indian Wells women's singles titles in 2022 and 2024, has had an easy campaign thus far, having spent just over two hours in her victories against Caroline Garcia and Dayana Yastremska. The going will get tougher for the Pole in the Round of 16, as she will face 15th-seeded Karolina Muchova on Tuesday (March 11).

Medvedev, meanwhile, also has a tough outing ahead of himself in his path to the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open. The fifth-seeded will have a rematch of his 2024 Indian Wells semifinal against World No. 11 Tommy Paul for a place in the last eight. The Russian beat the American in three tough sets en route to a second consecutive runner-up finish in the Californian desert last year.

There will be several other top-drawer matches taking place on Day 7, including 2023 champion Elena Rybakina's bout with the fast-rising Mirra Andreeva and a resurgent Stefanos Tsitsipas' blockbuster fourth-round encounter against former World No. 4 Holger Rune.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Day 7 action at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open:

Schedule for Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs [15] Karolina Muchova

Not before 1:00 pm local time: [8] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [12] Holger Rune

Followed by: [20] Arthur Fils vs Marcos Giron

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [5] Daniil Medvedev vs [10] Tommy Paul

Not before 8:00 pm local time: [8] Zheng Qinwen vs [18] Marta Kostyuk

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [Q] Yosuke Watanuki vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 1:00 pm local time: [4] Jessica Pegula vs [23] Elina Svitolina

Followed by: Matteo Berrettini / Lorenzo Sonego vs [ALT] Ryan Seggerman / Patrik Trhac

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [7] Elena Rybakina vs [9] Mirra Andreeva

Not before 8:00 pm local time: [4] Jelena Ostapenko / Ellen Perez vs [5] Su-Wei Hsieh / Zhang Shuai

For more information about the schedule, check the order of play on the BNP Paribas Open's official website.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

The tennis faithfuls in the USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can watch Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells go down on the following websites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel+

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. The respective second matches on Stadium 1 and Stadium 2 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session in Indian Wells begins from 6:00 pm onwards.

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time for Second Match (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) Start Time for the Evening Session (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) Start Time for the Last Match (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) USA & UK March 11, 11:00 a.m. PDT, 2:00 p.m. ET March 11, 1:00 p.m. PDT, 4:00 p.m. ET March 11, 6:00 p.m. PDT, 9:00 p.m. ET March 11, 8:00 p.m. PDT, 11 p.m. ET UK March 11, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 11, 9:00 p.m. GMT March 12, 2:00 a.m. GMT March 12, 4:00 a.m. GMT India March 12, 12:30 a.m. IST March 12, 2:30 a.m. IST March 12, 7:30 a.m. IST March 12, 9:30 a.m. IST

