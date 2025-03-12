Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 8, March 12

Day 8 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will see men's and women's singles in the Round of 16. In total, the day is scheduled to have a total of eight singles and 10 doubles matches.

Day 8 (Wednesday, March 12) will see some big American names take the court, vying for a spot in the last eight. The day's action will begin with an Australian Open rematch between third seed Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic on Court 1. Fifth-seed Madison Keys will follow, taking on 19th-seed Donna Vekic.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka will have her Round of 16 match, as the Belarausian searches for her maiden Indian Wells title. Other prominent seeds of the day include sixth-seed Jasmine Paolini who will take on 24th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

On the men's side, third seed and home favorite Taylor Fritz will be in action on Court 1. The 2022 Indian Wells champion will face off against 13th-seeded Jack Draper. The night session on Day 8 will be headlined by second seed Carlos Alcaraz who will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16.

Schedule for Day 8 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (5) Madison Keys vs (19) Donna Vekic

Followed by: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (13) Jack Draper

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (14) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (1) Katerina Siniakova/ Taylor Townsend vs (8) Sofia Kenin/ Lyumyla Kichenok

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (11) Ben Shelton vs (32) Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (25) Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 3:00 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Sonay Kartal

Followed by: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs (24) Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: Sebastian Korda/ Jordan Thompson vs Jiri Lehecka/ Alejandro Tabilo

Stadium 3

Starting at noon local time: (4) Desirae Krawczyk/ Neal Skupski vs (WC) Carson Branstine/ Nikola Mektic

Not before 3:00 pm local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/ Mate Pavic vs Matteo Berrettini/ Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: Matt Ebden/ Jon Peers or (WC) Christian Harrison/ Evan King vs Hugo Nys/ Edouard Roger-Vasselin or (7) Maximo Gonzalez/ Andres Molteni

Followed by: Nicole Melichar-Martinez/ Andrey Rublev vs (3) Bethanie Mattek-Sands/ Mate Pavic

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

The singles and doubles action from Day 8 of the BNP Paribas Open will be available on the following channels in the respective countries.

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match timings

Matches on Court 1 and 2 will begin from 11:00 am local time. The doubles action on Court 3 begins at noon local time. The evening session on Court 1 starts at 6:00 pm local time.

Country Start Time (Courts 1 and 2) Start Time (Court 3) Start Time (Evening session, Court 1) USA/ Canada March 12, 11:00 am ET, 2:00 PM PT March 12, 12:00 pm ET, 3:00 PM PT March 12, 6:00 pm ET, 9:00 PM PT UK March 12, 7:00 pm GMT March 12, 8:00 pm GMT March 13, 2:00 am GMT India March 13, 12:30 am IST March 13, 1:30 am IST March 13, 7:30 am IST

