Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta’s inclusion in the Spanish squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics did not sit well with their compatriot, Pedro Martinez. The Spaniard called the decision “unjust” and “unfair.”

Martinez, ranked World No. 48, is currently the third-best Spaniard on the ATP tour after World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 32 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. With the ongoing French Open being the final qualifying event, his place in the ranking would ideally make him eligible for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, despite being among the top four men’s Spanish tennis players, the 27-year-old has missed out on a place in the singles squad.

Joining Alcaraz and Davidovich Fokina at Stade Roland Garros in July are Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta. The two players, who have been on the sidelines due to injuries for most of 2023, are ranked World No. 275 and World No. 1049, respectively. They have used their protected ranking to secure their berth.

About the “injustice,” Pedro Martinez recently said:

"In this case, the protected ranking is an injustice because neither of us has missed the Olympic Games due to being injured, regardless of whether it is Rafa, who we all want to see in the Olympic Games, including me as a fan," Martinez said at the French Open according to Eurosport.

Both Nadal and Carreno Busta are former Olympic medalists. The latter won the bronze medal in Tokyo, while the 22-time Grand Slam champion was twice the gold medalist – in singles in Beijing (2008) and doubles in Rio (2016). Martinez, however, was unconvinced.

"I don’t see it as entirely fair. It’s as if I get injured now and in four years I use the protected ranking in the Los Angeles Games (2028)," he said.

"I think that this year I deserve to go to the Olympic Games - and not going because of a situation like this is a bit unfair. But you can’t control it and that’s it."

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have hinted at teaming up for doubles at Paris Olympics 2024

While Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz weren’t directly eligible to take part in the Paris Olympics due to their Davis Cup absence, the Spaniards were accepted after they submitted letters to the ITF detailing their no-show.

In addition to their singles stint, both former World No. 1s have eagerly expressed that they wish to team up for the men’s doubles category. During one of his press conferences at the ongoing French Open, Alcaraz said:

"If everything goes well, we are going to play doubles together here."

Nadal, too, shared his “excitement” about the prospect:

"I think all things being well, we will play. It’s also hugely exciting for me. If I am not mistaken, I have heard it is from him too," Rafael Nadal told Marca in April.

"I think if we are both fit enough, then why not. We could have the chance to form a great team and aspire to great things."

