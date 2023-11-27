Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reportedly receiving a boost in their quest to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics has stirred discontent among tennis fans.

Nadal and Alcaraz faced a hurdle in their Olympic aspirations as they did not meet the requirements of playing at the Davis Cup for their home country in 2023 and 2024.

However, according to Spanish outlet MARCA, the ITF (International Tennis Federation) has awarded wildcards to Great Britain and Spain's Davis Cup teams, granting them direct entry into the group stage of next year's edition of the event. This decision has bolstered the Spanish duo's chances of competing at the Olympics next year.

The pair reportedly must now submit a letter to the ITF via the RTEF (Royal Spanish Tennis Federation), detailing their reasons for not representing their country at the Davis Cup.

While Nadal, 37, must provide medical records for his extended injury layoff, Alcaraz will need to explain his intent to represent Spain in the play-off stage, which was canceled due to the wildcard entry.

This decision did not sit well with tennis fans, with several of them expressing their anger over the perceived favoritism towards the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Rules are rules but not if you called Nadal," a fan posted.

"Corruption. As usual Nadal likes things being handed to him without instead of earning those," another fan chimed in.

Other fans took issue with Alcaraz getting the opportunity to explain away his Davis Cup absence.

"Alcaraz should never be allowed, it's one more example of favorism that should not happen in tennis. With this decision every player should be allowed to play now and the rule that was in place the ITF can get rid off," a fan commented.

"Nadal can easily give a reason. Don’t know about Alcaraz - he chose to play the Asia swing over representing his team!" another user shared.

Carlos Alcaraz: "It would be a dream to play doubles with Rafael Nadal in Paris Olympics"

Carlos Alcaraz and the 37-year-old

In a recent interview, Carlos Alcaraz wished Rafael Nadal a speedy recovery and reiterated his strong desire to team up with his fellow Spaniard for doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Right now Rafa is suffering a lot. I hope he can train again and that he can play next year from the beginning, that we have a healthy Rafa ready for the Games. It is clear that for me it would be a dream to play doubles with him in Paris," he said.

Meanwhile, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is set to make a comeback to the tour in 2024 after an extended injury layoff, conveyed his keen interest in competing at the Olympics for one final time.

"As for the Games, on a personal level, I would like to play them one more time. Everyone knows that I have always been a lover of Games. I have lived incredible moments of coexistence, of seeing what sport is in its pure essence," he said.

Nadal also welcomed the notion of partnering with Alcaraz for doubles, seeing it as added motivation for the prestigious event.

"Regarding the fact of playing doubles with Carlos, I have not had the slightest conversation with him in that regard. But I would also like and it would be a good motivation, another incentive for me to be able to close my Olympic cycle playing with Carlos, with everything he is achieving, with the young people and with the great future he has ahead of him," he added.

