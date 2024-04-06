Fans online have reacted to Isla Fisher announcing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen with a 'tennis-themed' statement. Fisher and Cohen shocked the world on Friday, April 5, by revealing that they had decided to end their marriage in 2023.

The two first crossed paths at a party in Sydney in the year 2001. In 2004, Cohen proposed to Fisher to wed him and she agreed. The couple eventually tied the knot on March 15, 2010, three years after welcoming a baby daughter they named Olive. Soon after their marriage, Fisher gave birth to another daughter — Elula.

Fisher and Cohen became parents for the third time in 2014 as they were blessed with a son named Montgomery.

On Friday, the former couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and revealed their split to the general public. Interestingly, the two added some tennis flavor to their announcements by posting a photograph in which they could be seen wearing kits.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," the two said in a joint statement.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) picked Fisher's post from Instagram and wrote:

"This is an insane way to announce your divorce."

Another amazed fan wrote:

"I'm speechless."

A third fan claimed Fisher and Cohen's choice indicated the sports' revival in the mainstream.

"Tennis themed divorce announcement? Oh yes we are in a full tennis renaissance," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X:

"Wow the Challengers PR cycle is wild -H," a fan wrote.

"You could say their marriage reached a Break Point," wrote another.

"My question is did they dress up specifically to make the tennis match metaphor or was that a preexisting picture," commented another fan.

Tennis in Hollywood spotlight with Zendaya's upcoming movie 'Challengers'

Zendaya held a candid conversation with Iga Swiatek after the Pole's Indian Wells Open triumph this year.

Tennis' popularity in the world of Hollywood has picked up ever since the trailer for Zendaya's movie Challengers dropped. The movie, directed by Luca Guadagino, is based on former player Tashi Donaldson's life.

The cast includes Zendaya in the lead, along with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. Faist plays Tashi Donaldson's husband Art and O'Connor portrays her ex-lover Patrick Zweig. The film will hit the screens on April 26, 2024.

Zendaya recently stopped by the Indian Wells Open to witness Iga Swiatek take on Maria Sakkari in the women's singles final. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland.

Swiatek prevailed over Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to lift the Indian Wells trophy for the second time in her career. Interestingly, Swiatek's first Indian Wells triumph in 2022 too came on the back of a win over Sakkari.

The Pole notably held a candid chat with Zendaya after the presentation ceremony. The two also posed for pictures with Swiatek holding her trophy.