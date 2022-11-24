"Insanity how often this happens"- Tennis coach Brad Gilbert on the recent mass shootings in Virginia

American tennis coach Brad Gilbert took to social media to share his disgust over the news of the mass shootings at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. It was the second reported mass shooting in the state in the last nine days.

Gilbert, who has coached Grand Slam champions Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, labeled the whole situation 'insane' and mentioned that the United States of America needed to learn from these incidents and ban guns.

"Insanity how often this happens, when will our country ever do something to ban guns plain and simple," wrote Gilbert.

His comments were supported by former American tennis player James Blake, who mentioned that sanity hasn't won the battle.

"So sad that sanity doesn’t seem to win this battle. Tradition and a law written to include muskets has taken priority over common sense and saving lives. Lots of lives," said Blake.

Brad Gilbert agreed with Blake and replied that common sense can still prevail if both sides agree to work together.

"Exactly on muskets, common sense can still prevail if two sides actually work together to insist that this happens, great, coaching is massively needed to make this a reality," he said.

"Serena Williams is definitely the GOAT" - Brad Gilbert

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 US Open

Brad Gilbert recently mentioned tennis legend Serena Williams was the GOAT for him on the women's side. The former World No. 4 revealed that Williams' record in Grand Slams and four Gold Medals put her above the rest.

"Serena is definitely the GOAT; 39 slams and 4 gold medals, the 14-0 in doubles finals [is] beyond amazing," he said.

He further included the likes of Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova in his top five in the GOAT debate.

"Graf was truly incredible 1988 golden slam year I put her #2 Martina #3 #4 Chris E #5 Court for top 5 all-time open era," he added.

Williams ended her professional career at the 2022 US Open with 23 Grand Slams in singles, one ahead of Steffi Graf's 22 and one behind Court's 24.

Navratilova and Evert both won 18 Majors in singles whilst Navratilova added to her tally in doubles and mixed doubles, taking her tally to 59 Majors in the Open era.

