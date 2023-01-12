Inspired to push forward by words of praise from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Sebastian Korda sets lofty goals for 2023 season

Sebastian Korda was one point away from stunning Novak Djokovic in the final of the recently-concluded Adelaide International 1, but it was not to be. Turning the tables on the American in a brilliant comeback, Djokovic prevailed in three sets at the end of the day, taking home the title with a 6(8)-7, 7-6(3), 6-4 win.

Prior to the match, the Serb had heaped praise on the youngster, calling his technique "flawless" and "effortless," revealing that he had no option but to "make it ugly" against Korda in the final to get through him. Despite the 21-time Grand Slam champion having achieved that, it was a performance to be proud of for the World No. 31, who was even happier to hear the praise from Djokovic.

Having previously received similar praise from Rafael Nadal, Sebastian Korda is only inspired to keep pushing forward, fully knowing that he is on the right track to tennis stardom.

“I saw that he wanted to make my game ugly. It’s funny, it’s awesome to hear those great words from him and I’ve gotten a lot of great words from Nadal and him," Sebastian Korda said in a recent interview with ATPTour.com. "It’s really kind of inspiring to just keep pushing forward knowing I’m doing the right things and just keep believing in myself and [knowing that] I’m on the right path.”

The 22-year-old has set lofty goals for this season on the back of such inspiration, remarking that he wants to finish the year in the Top-15.

“Definitely one day at a time,” Sebastian Korda said. “But obviously I’d love to finish the year Top-20, Top-15. Those are what our eyes are set on and I think we’ll put a really big push into it and hopefully get it done.”

Touching on his display against Novak Djokovic in Adelaide, the American declared that he took away a lot of positives, while also admitting that he was "still very far" from where he needed to be to close out such big matches.

“Obviously I’ve had my chances against Nadal and then Djokovic, but I’m still young and those moments will only help me going forward as long as I learn from them,” Korda said. “I think overall there are still a lot of positives to take away from the match. It was very close, but still very far.”

"He was my big brother growing up" - Sebastian Korda on his relationship with coach Radek Stepanek

2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 8

Sebastian Korda is currently being coached by former World No. 8 Radek Stepanek, who used to be coached by Sebastian's father Petr Korda when he was on tour. While Stepanek did not travel to Adelaide, the American touched on their relationship, recalling how Stepanek took him under his wing and acted like his big brother growing up.

The 22-year-old declared that he owes a lot of his success to the Czech for showing him the way, adding that he was "very grateful" to be surrounded by such gentlemen in his father and Stepanek.

“He was my big brother growing up. I only have two sisters, I never had a brother, but he was that guy for me. We’d go on family vacations together to the mountains to go ski, he’d take me to tournaments. He would take me under his wing, take me into the locker rooms, player dining and just get used to the tennis player lifestyle."

"I think a lot of the success today is because of those moments. I’m very grateful to have been surrounded by him and also my dad for all those years growing up,” Sebastian Korda said.

As for how Stepanek is improving his game, Korda revealed that he is learning how to be aggressive at the net like he used to be and that he is also trying to recreate Stepanek's famed tactical awareness on court.

“I think just to see the game in a different way. He had to be really smart on the court with the way he played,” Sebastian Korda said. “He’d come to the net and be aggressive, which is kind of what we’re trying to do with my game. I think so far we’ve put in a lot of great work. It’s been really showing.”

Check out the first glimpse of Rafael Nadal's baby boy here.

Poll : 0 votes