"Instrumental not only in my career but also in the wonderful Steffi Graf's" - Boris Becker on former tennis coach Boris Breskvar

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently discussed the influence of his former coach, Boris Breskvar, on his and Steffi Graf's careers.

Becker is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The German had an illustrious career, winning 49 singles titles and six Grand Slam titles. He remains the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion at 17 years and 227 days.

Steffi Graf, on the other hand, has 22 Grand Slam titles to her name, among many other incredible accomplishments. The German is the standard against which all great women's players are measured, and she continues to inspire millions around the world decades after her retirement.

Boris Becker recently hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram account, during which a user inquired about the significance of Boris Breskvar in his career. The six-time Grand Slam champion responded that the veteran coach was not only "instrumental" in his career, but also in Steffi Graf's.

"Mr. Breskvar was very instrumental not only in my career growing in Leimen but also Steffi's career (yep the wonderful Steffi Graf)," Becker wrote.

"I was surrounded by murderers, by drug dealers, by rapists" - Boris Becker opens up about his prison time

Boris Becker was given a 30-month prison term in April 2022 for hiding assets after being declared bankrupt and transferring significant amounts of cash illegally.

However, the German tennis legend was released much early as part of a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals. Ordinarily, he would have had to complete serving half of his sentence before becoming eligible for release.

Becker, who cannot return to Britain for the next 10 years, opened up about his time in prison in an interview with the BBC. He stated that anyone who claims prison life isn't hard is lying.

The German recalled that he was surrounded by rapists, smugglers, and dangerous criminals, among others, and had to fight for survival every day and surround himself with the tough ones to get protection.

"Whoever says that prison life isn't hard and isn't difficult I think is lying. I was surrounded by murderers, by drug dealers, by rapists, by people smugglers, by dangerous criminals," the three-time Wimbledon champion said.

"You fight every day for survival. Quickly you have to surround yourself with the tough boys, as I would call it, because you need protection," he added.

