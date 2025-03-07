"Insulting to the hundreds of other ATP players" - Fans slam Iga Swiatek's contentious take involving Carlos Alcaraz

Fans were unimpressed by Iga Swiatek's contentious take on her struggles to find watchable ATP players, except Carlos Alcaraz. The Pole claimed that she hadn't watched much of ATP since Rafael Nadal retired.

While talking about the skills of rising ATP star Joao Fonseca, Swiatek revealed that she follows Alcaraz but has not watched men's tennis much since Nadal retired last year. She said, via ESPN:

"I think he’s [Fonseca]amazing. When Rafa retired I haven’t been watching much of ATP. I always follow Carlos Alcaraz. I had trouble finding other players who really struck me and I love their game. Then I watched João and I really enjoyed how he plays and moves… Because of him, I’ll maybe watch more of ATP."

The Pole's comments were posted on X, and fans labeled it "classless" and "insulting," expressing their displeasure.

"What a classless response," one fan wrote.

"A bit insulting to the hundreds of other ATP players," another fan wrote.

"It's laughable that she think ATP is less watchable than WTA," a third fan wrote.

Several fans called out the "double standard," claiming that if an ATP player made a similar remark about WTA, he would be heavily criticized.

"I’m just gonna say it— if a male player said this about the women’s game they would be skewered. If she’s being honest, okay but the idea there are no players you want to watch in one of the most competitive time periods for the men’s game really says something," one fan wrote.

"Definite double standard here if a top men’s player said same about WTA after retirement it would be a field day in the comments," another fan wrote.

"Now if a man said something similar...." yet another fan wrote.

A look at Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells 2025 draws

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are set to defend their titles at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Swiatek will begin her campaign on Friday, March 7, against Caroline Garcia.

The Pole, seeded second at the event, received a bye in the first round. Meanwhile, Garcia got the better of wildcard Brenda Pera 6-3, 6-4 to set up a sixth clash against Iga Swiatek. The World No. 2 leads the head-to-head against Garcia 4-1.

Carlos Alcaraz, also seeded second at the event, has received a bye in the first round. He will take on the winner of Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Quentin Halys in the second round.

