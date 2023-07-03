"Is there anything you can't do?" - Coldplay hail Roger Federer for his on-stage performance during their concert

Roger Federer's fans were in for a treat when the retired tennis great appeared on stage at the music band Coldplay's Zurich concert. Much to the delight of the audience, Federer played the shaker after being invited to do so as the number "Don't Panic" was being performed by the British band.

The Letzigrund Stadium witnessed an iconic moment as the former World No. 1 displayed his percussion skills while also singing along with lead vocalist Chris Martin after synchronizing his shaker with the music.

Federer was lauded by the band, who posted a comment asking the Swiss legend if there was anything that he couldn't do after a flawless performance with the shaker.

Instagram post

"You were flawless on the shaker Roger. Is there anything you can't do?!

The concert in Zurich is part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, which was announced a couple of years ago.

Roger Federer, who was seen playing tennis with Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently appeared relaxed and at ease while playing the shaker with the UK's top band in a video posted on social media.

Amid the roar of the crowd, Chris Martin referred to Roger Federer as "our original band member" and declared that the "band is back together" before beginning to sing even as the 41-year-old waved to fans.

The loudest cheer of approval was reserved for the moment when Martin asked the band to stop playing while requesting Federer to "shake it solo." As the 20-time Grand Slam champion asked if his percussion skills were okay," Martin replied in the affirmative, stating that they were "perfect."

Eight-time champion Roger Federer to be honoured on Center Court

Roger Federer holds aloft the Wimbledon trophy in 2017

Spectators on Center Court will be in for a treat on Tuesday, July 4, when Roger Federer is all set to be honored at a special ceremony before the commencement of the day's play.

Chief Executive Sally Bolton revealed that the ceremony will aim to celebrate the achievements of the Swiss maestro at Wimbledon.

“I’m pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here at Wimbledon," she stated.

“For those lucky enough to have a seat on Centre Court tomorrow I’d encourage them to get into their seats about 1.15pm and we’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories,” Bolton added.

Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles during his career, bid farewell to the game during the Laver Cup last September. His first triumph in SW19 was back in 2003, which was followed by successive title wins from 2004 until 2007.

After losing the 2008 final to arch rival Rafael Nadal, Federer bagged the Wimbledon crown yet again in 2009 and 2012. The eighth and final Wimbledon victory came in 2017, when he beat Marin Cilic in the title round.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia will be hoping to equal Federer's record at Wimbledon this year.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes