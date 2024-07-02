Andrey Rublev had another major outburst on the court during his first-round match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Russian crashed out of the tournament, continuing a streak of bad results for him in 2024.

Andrey Rublev, seeded sixth, faced Francisco Comesana in the opening round of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on July 2. The Argentine, currently ranked World No. 122, began the match on the front foot by breaking Rublev once and taking the first set.

The Russian leveled the score in the second set, but Comesana did not back down. Midway through the third set, tensions boiled over as Andrey Rublev repeatedly smashed his racket on his knee and bloodied it after being broken for the second time. This incident was one of many self-harming and public outbursts that the 26-year-old has had on the tour recently.

Comesana went on to notch his maiden Grand Slam win 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(5). A video of Rublev's outburst went viral on social media and drew strong reactions from fans, most of whom were concerned by his behavior. Many urged the former World No. 5 to consult a psychologist to help him manage his anger and mental health issues.

"This is so disturbing like it’s always happening. Please seek help Rubley," a fan wrote.

"Just feels like we’re watching this downward spiral with every Rublev match. Not playing well, gets frustrated and thus distracted, so keeps playing badly and lashing out over and over. Horrid to watch and does him no good," a fan wrote on X.

A fan opined, "I think Rublev needs to see a sports psychologist. This happens far too often, and it's pretty excessive."

Some fans wrote that Rublev is setting a bad example for young players and those present in the stands to watch him play. One fan even thought tennis might be the "wrong profession" for the Russian.

"I’m sorry I’m sick of him at this point and his fans will still uwu him like GIRL this man needs therapy," another fan commented.

"Can they ban him... like sorry but this is disturbing for me a whole ass adult woman to watch... they have kids in the stands and watching through streams etc. This is not fucking acceptable," another fan said.

"Tennis is the wrong profession for him," a fan wrote.

Fans also wondered why ATP had not taken any action over Andrey Rublev's repeated outbursts and called for a penalty or ban if he repeats this behavior.

"Is the @atptour ever gonna check on rublev or are ya’ll just waiting for something horrific to happen?" a fan questioned.

"Shouldn't be allowed. Acting like a kid. Deduct points and ban him if he keeps doing it," another fan commented.

Andrey Rublev had similar outbursts at Dubai, Halle, and Roland Garros this year

Andrey Rublev pictured at Roland Garros 2024 (Source: Getty)

Andrey Rublev has been among the worst offenders of breakdowns and violent outbursts on the tennis court this year. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, he got himself disqualified in the middle of his semifinal match due to unsportsmanlike conduct after repeatedly screaming and allegedly abusing a line umpire over a disputed call.

His next incident came at Roland Garros. Rublev incessantly smashed the racket on his knee in rage and kicked his bench during his loss in the third round. The Russian apologized for his conduct after the match.

The third outburst came at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where he began his grass-court swing. Rublev suffered a shock first-round exit at the hands of Marcos Giron. Upset with his performance, the Russian lost his cool, screamed, and smashed his racket on the grass court.

