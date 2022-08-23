Is Eugenie Bouchard playing US Open 2022? Everything you need to know about the Canadian's Flushing Meadows appearance this year

Eugenie Bouchard will be in action in the first round of US Open qualifying today (August 23) as she seeks to make her first Grand Slam main draw appearance in more than two years.

Bouchard, 28, only recently returned to action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver last week after a 17-month injury layoff that required right shoulder surgery. Her comeback ended on a sour note, as the wildcard won only four games against World No. 166 Arianne Hartono in the WTA 125 Series tournament.

John Horn @SportsHorn Genie Bouchard has been given a Wild Card to play in the WTA 125K event in Vancouver next week...Will be her first match play in 17 months since having shoulder surgery #vanopentennis Genie Bouchard has been given a Wild Card to play in the WTA 125K event in Vancouver next week...Will be her first match play in 17 months since having shoulder surgery #WTA 🇨🇦 Genie Bouchard has been given a Wild Card to play in the WTA 125K event in Vancouver next week...Will be her first match play in 17 months since having shoulder surgery #WTA #vanopentennis

Ranked a lowly 964th in the world rankings, Bouchard is unseeded and has entered the US Open qualifying tournament on a protected ranking. The Canadian will take on Japan's Yuki Naito in the first round.

Can Eugenie Bouchard do a Emma Raducanu at US Open?

Eugenie Bouchard has not made it beyond the fourth round at the US Open

Eugenie Bouchard is one of a few high-profile names and talented youngsters in this year's US Open qualifying. The retiring Gilles Simon, veteran Fernando Verdasco and teenager Linda Noskova are some of the players to watch out for.

Following the fairy-tale triumph of Emma Raducanu last year - becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era - all eyes will be on the returning Bouchard to do an encore.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist will have her task cut out, though, as she hasn't advanced past the fourth round in seven of her previous appearances at Flushing Meadows. Bouchard has fallen at the opening hurdle in three of her last four appearances at the tournament.

Despite her losing comeback in Vancouver last week, the former World No. 5 said:

"The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before. This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the point is to play."

It remains to be seen if the Canadian - short of match practice for a year and a half - will be able to navigate the qualifying draw unscathed. If she's able to rediscover her old game, Bouchard will fancy her chances of an upset or two in the main draw.

However, the 28-year-old is unlikely to do a Raducanu and go all the way in the next fortnight, provided she gets through qualifying. Interestingly, she has a love-hate relationship with the US Open, suing the Grand Slam for a concussion-inducing fall in the locker room during the 2015 edition, forcing her to withdraw.

Bouchard will look to put that episode behind her as she begins her long road to returning to the top echelons of the game.

