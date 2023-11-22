"Is there a greater athlete in sports right now?" - Novak Djokovic's GOAT status in tennis beyond discussion after ATP Finals, says journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic's status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the sport is all but sealed now. The American, in fact, believes that the only discussion left now is whether or not the Serb is the greatest athlete in all sports at the moment.

Speaking in a column he wrote for Sports Illustrated, Wertheim referred to the World No. 1's achievement of winning the ATP Finals last week, which helped him secure the year-end top spot in the world rankings. With 24 Majors to his name and now in his record 400th week as World No. 1, Djokovic's achievements are "simply silly" according to the eminent journalist.

At the ATP Finals, Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in front of his home fans in Turin in the final, exacting revenge for the loss against the Italian in the group stage.

In the semifinals, the 24-time Grand Slam champion downed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets -- his second straight victory over the Spaniard since the youngster shocked him in the final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

"Putting the “joke” in Djokovic, it is simply silly what the World No. 1 has accomplished. Closer to 40 than 30, with 24 majors in the bag, deep in November, and he just keeps winning. Another week, another title, more weeks at No. 1," Wertheim said.

"The guy loses in the Wimbledon final, heartbreakingly, and hasn’t lost a tournament since. He loses a match in Turin, 7–6 in the third, and beats the same opponent four days later. We have moved beyond the GOAT discussion and let’s pivot to this: is there a greater athlete in sports right now?" he added.

Novak Djokovic has seven titles to his name in 2023, with the Davis Cup yet to be completed. In addition to the ATP Finals, the 36-year-old also won: the Adelaide International, the Australian Open, the French Open, the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Paris Masters.

Interestingly, Jon Wertheim relayed what a former top player told him about Novak Djokovic's greatness -- that the Serb has had four separate Hall of Fame careers already. The years in question are 2008-2011, 2012-2016, 2018-2020 and 2020 to present.

"I’ll have a lot more to say about Djokovic in coming weeks, but here’s a thought a former top player offered on a groupchat: how many separate Hall of Fame careers has Djokovic had now? He argued for four: 2008 to ‘11; ‘12 to ‘16; ‘18 to ‘20; and ‘20 to present. Interesting way to frame it," Wertheim said.

The World No. 1 won four Grand Slams in the first period, eight in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth so far.

