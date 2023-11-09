“Is Grigor Dimitrov the most popular guy in tennis or what?” - Boris Becker amused by Venus and Serena Williams' fan messages to Bulgarian

After seeing the Williams sisters' recent fan messages for Grigor Dimitrov, Boris Becker was left wondering if the Bulgarian was the most popular guy in tennis.

On Monday, November 6, Dimitrov took to Instagram to express his gratitude for everyone's love and support throughout his 2023 Paris Masters journey. He was downed 4-6, 3-6 by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

"I'm grateful. I have all of the messages, all of the love, and all of the support. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been on this trip with me. Thank you for an unforgettable @rolexparismasters," Dimitrov wrote.

Tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams immediately reacted to the Bulgarian's post. Venus wrote:

“Please note I am your biggest fan more than @serenawilliams”.

In response, Grigor Dimitrov had a witty retort.

“@venuswilliams aii aiii what will @serenawillaims say now?!”.

The last touch came from Serena, who replied to Dimitrov with an expression of undying affection.

“Love you Grigs!!!!!!!!!," she commented.

German tennis legend Boris Becker reshared the former World No. 3’s post on his Instagram story. He was amused by Dimitrov’s popularity in the tennis fraternity.

“Is Grigor Dimitrov the most popular guy in tennis or what?,” Becker wrote.

Boris Becker shares Dimitrov's post

The 32-year-old Bulgarian reportedly dated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams briefly in 2012. Grigor Dimitrov was also in a relationship with Russian tennis sensation Maria Sharapova between 2013 and 2015.

“You want it, it’s tough when it doesn’t happen" - Grigor Dimitrov on his 2023 Paris Masters finals loss

Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov's eyes welled up after he lost the 2023 Paris Masters final to Novak Djokovic on Sunday. In a post-match press conference, he said it is difficult when you desire something and it doesn't go your way.

“It’s difficult to explain emotions, I think. You want it. You know, it’s tough when it doesn’t happen. Only I know, in a way, without, like, feeling sorry for myself, what I’ve gone through the past months on and off the court,” Dimitrov said.

He added that his tears were happy ones after all that he had been through in the past few months, including his performance in China recently.

“Those are happy tears. I don’t want to have them as something negative. I’m human, after all. At the end of the day, I think just the buildup not only of the last two weeks, the last months of hard work and the big trip in China, everything has been kind of, in a way, snowballing like day after day, match after match,” he said.