  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Iga Swiatek
  • "Is the guy on drugs?" - Fans shocked by US Open commentator referring to Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria as Pole's "life partner"

"Is the guy on drugs?" - Fans shocked by US Open commentator referring to Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria as Pole's "life partner"

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 02, 2025 04:13 GMT
Iga Swiatek (background), Daria Abramowicz with Swiatek (inset), Sources: Getty
Iga Swiatek (background), Daria Abramowicz with Swiatek (inset), Sources: Getty

Some fans took notice of a bizarre piece of commentary during Iga Swiatek's fourth-round clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2025 US Open. It involved a commentator referring to Swiatek's longtime sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz as the Pole's "life partner". Most of the fans who heard the words were left in disbelief.

Ad

Abramowicz, a renowned sports psychologist and mental coach hailing from Poland, began working with a 17-year-old Swiatek in early 2019. Since then, the pair's professional relationship has remained intact, with Abramowicz having become one of the most influential voices in the former No. 1 and six-time Major champion's camp.

After Iga Swiatek made it 40-0 in the eighth game of the first set during her US Open fourth-round win over Ekaterina Alexandrova, a commentator lauded the Pole's on-court mentality and Abramowicz's role in shaping it, before bizarrely making the 'life partner' reference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Aghast at the piece of commentary, fans on X (formerly Twitter) had their say.

"“Sports psychologist and a LIFE PARTNER”?????? is the commentary guy on drugs????," asked one fan.
"No cause did i mishear or what the F**K was that," the previous fan, clearly shocked, wrote in a separate post.
"You did not mishear it," another fan replied to the previous one.
Ad
"WTF," one added.
"What does he know," another chimed in.
"WHEN did he say that?? I totally missed it," weighed in one more in disbelief.

Daria Abramowicz vociferously defends her position in Iga Swiatek's team; responds to scrutiny from recent past

Daria Abramowicz (right) talks to Iga Swiatek (left) during a practice session at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)
Daria Abramowicz (right) talks to Iga Swiatek (left) during a practice session at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, Dariusz Nowicki, another reputed Polish sports psychologist, made some concerning remarks about the relationship between Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz. Speaking to Interia Sport, Nowicki said:

Ad
"If we were to look at this relationship only and exclusively from the point of view of strictly psychological workshop, then it is indeed a disturbed relationship, in which certain boundaries of professional distance between the psychologist and the client are crossed."

Later, at a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Italian Open, Swiatek stood up for Abramowicz and the rest of her team members, saying:

Ad
"This is my team – I decide who’s in it. The recent media pressure doesn’t create space for calm and focused work. On the contrary it creates additional, unnecessary stress."

More recently, Abramowicz herself broke her silence on the question marks surrounding her relationship with the WTA No. 2. According to the sports psychologist and mental coach, she and the rest of Swiatek's team members work according to the six-time Slam winner's dynamic expectations from them.

Ad
"I do what is expected of me, what the athlete I work with asks me to do. And let’s move from that. If a player wants to have her own team, and if she wants us to, for example, not smile in the box, or cheer after every point, but rather look focused and be very meticulous, for example, or if she said before the match, ‘I need a lot of energy from you today, so I need a lot of “jazda” ('let's go' in Polish), and so on, then we’ll do it," Abramowicz told Break Point, a Polish tennis podcast.

At the 2025 US Open, Iga Swiatek is set to play for a place in the women's singles semifinals against home hope Amanda Anisimova in the last eight. Swiatek and Anisimova's only previous meeting came in the final of this year's Wimbledon Championships, where the Pole 'double bageled' the American, who looked out of sorts throughout the contest.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications