"Is Iga Swiatek running for presidency?", "Ask Coco Gauff" - Fans slam journalist for Elon Musk, Russia-related question at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek faced a series of political questions at a press conference after her fourth-round win at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The questions revolved around Elon Musk and Marco Rubio's clash with Poland's foreign minister. Swiatek was also asked about her thoughts on those who side with Russia amid its conflict with its East European neighbor. Fans though, were not happy with the WTA No. 2 being asked these questions.

Swiatek was on fire against the crafty Karolina Muchova in their fourth-round clash at Indian Wells on Tuesday, March 11. After registering a swift 6-1, 6-1 win against the Czech, the five-time Grand Slam winner attended a press conference, where she was particularly quizzed regarding her opinions on Musk and Rubio's verbal tussle with Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, over Starlink's use in Ukraine.

On X, Musk had claimed that the collapse of Ukraine's "front line" would become imminent if he chose to turn the Starlink satellite internet system off. Sikorski issued a rebuttal, claiming that Poland had paid up to access the system's services in Ukraine, and that shutting it down would force them to look at alternatives. Things escalated further with Rubio's dismissal of Sikorski's claims and Musk calling Poland's foreign minister a "small man".

In response to the question, Swiatek answered:

"I know what happened on Twitter with our minister. But honestly, like, I don't feel I'm in the right spot to comment on politics. It's a pretty complicated world that we live in right now, and the tensions for sure are high. I have been vocal about, you know, Ukraine and everybody knows my views. I have been playing with the ribbon for a long time at the beginning of the war."

"Yeah, well, honestly I don't feel like I'm in a place to comment also because I'm not an expert and, you know, I follow, but I don't, like, really dig deep into these news. I'm not in a place -- for sure I know that many people are watching my press conferences and reading what I'm saying. So I'm not going to speak out, because I don't know enough details to do that, honestly. But I'm kind of aware of what's going on," Iga Swiatek added.

Later, Bill Simons, the pulisher and editor of Inside Tennis Magazine, took to X (formerly Twitter) and appeared to question the nature of Iga Swiatek's answer.

"Iga Swiatek, who yrs ago led rallies for Ukrainian peace, is asked about Poland's recent plans to double their army & about criticisms Elon Musk & Sec. of State Rubio lodged against Poland's Foreign Minister. Iga said she was aware, & seemed concerned, but chose not to comment," Simons wrote.

Several tennis fans though, were irked by Simons' take, and they didn't waste much time in coming up with their own verbal counterpunches. Some fans wondered if asking such questions make sense considering the fact that Swiatek is a professional tennis player and not a politician.

"Is she running for presidency? Why not answer the question straightforward ? Oh, wait, she is a tennis player, she plays tennis," a fan wrote.

"She had a wise answer, but if it was me, I would have just said "next question !" - Come on, "journalists", just try and do your job, don't always try to create a buzz," commented another.

There were others who opined that just like the defending champion at Indian Wells, American players including WTA No. 3 Coco Gauff should also be asked regarding the series of controversial developments in Donald Trump's second term as US President.

"If Coco somehow beats Belinda today please make sure to ask her about Elon’s role in American politics and his efforts to humiliate a Polish politician. I think her input is necessary here. Oh, and tariffs too," urged one fan.

"She didn’t choose “not to comment”. She gave an answer. Try for some honesty. And next time how about you ask American players about policies of that insane rapist in the White House," another added.

"Bill this was a bridge a planet too far unless you are going to expand your questions to US players about our administration etc. This has to be equal lines of questions across a lot of the players not just Iga," yet another fan chimed in.

"How about asking American tennis players what they think about President Trump's latest decisions?," echoed another.

In December 2023, Swiatek disclosed that she had foregone the Ukraine ribbon amid a barrage of criticism.

"A lot of hate and a lot of comments that simply judged me" - Iga Swiatek on harsh response to Pole wearing Ukraine ribbon

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek, in a bid to support and promote peace for Ukraine after the East European country was invaded by Russia, used to wear a ribbon consisting of the colors of the country's national flag. However, in late 2023, the Pole explained her decision to forego the ribbon after she faced relentless criticism for wearing it, even from some sections of her native country.

"Recently there has been a lot of hate and a lot of comments that simply judged me. People were even saying that I am not Polish. I think it started to generate more negative emotions than positive reactions and we decided that the ribbon wasn't the best idea anymore," Iga Swiatek told Super Express journalist Michal Chojecki.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek's next challenge is to get the better of WTA No. 9 Zheng Qinwen in the WTA 1000 tournament's quarterfinals.

