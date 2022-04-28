"Is it because of the image or they have a different opinion? I don't know" - Rublev on why Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer don't speak out on sensitive issues

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have always carried the sport of tennis and promoted it to a broad audience in the right way as the duo have contributed tremendously to the game.

However, the duo have had criticism come in their direction when it comes to speaking out on the issues plaguing the game. Two of the biggest players in the sport have been criticized for not voicing their opinions and staying silent on certain matters.

Andrey Rublev was asked in an interview after beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Belgrade Open about why Federer and Nadal do not speak out on things. Rublev said:

"Honestly, I don't know. No guesswork. It's probably better to ask them that question. I don't want to throw too much conjecture to misinform. Is it because of the image or do they have a different opinion? I don't know."

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole . See you next year 🏼 🏼 #SerbiaOpen #NoleFam Congratulations @AndreyRublev97 , a pleasure to share the court and have you in Belgrade. Thank you to the entire @SerbiaOpen2022 organization and the fans, family, and players that all made this event so special. See you next year Congratulations @AndreyRublev97, a pleasure to share the court and have you in Belgrade. Thank you to the entire @SerbiaOpen2022 organization and the fans, family, and players that all made this event so special 😃🇷🇸. See you next year 👍🏼🙌🏼🎾❤️ #SerbiaOpen #NoleFam https://t.co/Q0RLJsVT21

"Federer is a bit of an artist." - Ronnie O'Sullivan on the GOAT debate between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2019 Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have always been the main subject of discussion when it comes to who the greatest player of all time is along with Novak Djokovic.

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan gave his two cents on the debate as he believes the two are very different players. The Brit described the Swiss maestro as an "artist" as opposed to Djokovic and Nadal, who he feels are more like "machines."

"It is a lot harder to win tournaments playing Federer's style than Nadal. Nadal will break you down. Djokovic will break you down. They are like machines, but Federer is a bit of an artist. So playing that style in an individual sport is going to leave you open to being picked off or maybe worn down in many situations," O'Sullivan said.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is widely recognized as the greatest snooker player of all time, having amassed 38 ranking trophies during his illustrious career. He has been crowned the world champion on six different occasions and has been ranked World No. 1 multiple times.

Eurosport @eurosport ‍



Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... "Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are like machines, but Roger Federer is a bit of an artist."Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... "Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic are like machines, but Roger Federer is a bit of an artist." 👨‍🎨Ronnie O'Sullivan has compared himself to Federer and Lionel Messi when describing his snooker playing style... 🐐

With Federer and Djokovic tied at 20 Slams and Rafael Nadal just one ahead, the debate as to who will be the greatest player of all time will rage on for several more years, especially as the trio of players continue playing on tour.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan