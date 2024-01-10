Is Naomi Osaka playing at the 2024 Australian Open?

Naomi Osaka will compete at the Australian Open 2024 by using a protected ranking.

The Australian Open is just a few days away, and Osaka is set to make her first Grand Slam appearance in 15 months during this season's Happy Slam. Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, secured the title in 2019 and 2021.

For the 2024 edition, she will benefit from the privilege of a protected ranking. This provision is designed to facilitate the return of players after a prolonged absence due to injury, illness, or, in Osaka's case, pregnancy, which was her reason for the hiatus.

Before her return at the 2024 Brisbane International, the Japanese star hadn't played a game since September 2022, at the Toray Pan Pacific Open. This absence was due to her expecting her first child with her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae. The couple welcomed their daughter Shai in July 2023.

Other players who will also be using their protected ranking at the Australian Open are Milos Raonic, Angelique Kerber, and Marin Cilic.

Rafael Nadal was supposed to return to the 2024 edition of the Australian Open after missing the majority of the 2023 season due to injury. However, the Spaniard recently sustained another injury at the just-concluded Brisbane International, leading to the announcement that the 2022 champion will be absent.

Following her return from a 15-month hiatus, she enters the Australian Open in high spirits as she defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Brisbane International. However, Osaka was knocked out in the second round after losing to three-time champion Karolína Plíšková.

Naomi Osaka's previous Australian Open titles

2021 Australian Open Women's Trophy Media Opportunity. Naomi Osaka

Having competed in seven editions of the Australian Open, dating back to 2016, Naomi Osaka could win her third title this time around. The 26-year-old secured the title in 2019 and 2021.

Here's a sneak peek at how she triumphed on two occasions:

At the 2019 edition, on her way to the final, opponents like Magda Linette, Tamara Zidanšek, Hsieh Su-wei, and Anastasija Sevastova couldn't halt her progress in the first four rounds of the tournament.

Naomi Osaka defeated Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal and Karolína Plíšková in the semifinal. In the final, she faced Czech star Petra Kvitová, ultimately defeating her with scores of 7–6(7–2), 5–7, 6–4 to clinch the title.

Her second triumph at the Australian Open came in 2021. She defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, Garbiñe Muguruza, Hsieh Su-wei, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams en route to the title.

In the final, she won against Jennifer Brady in straight sets to secure her second Australian Open triumph.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline