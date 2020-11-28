Novak Djokovic has a higher ATP Tour and Grand Slam winning percentage than Nadal Federer from 2011-2020

Tennis expert Enrico Maria Riva has compiled a list of statistics during the 2011-2020 decade. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic comes out on top over rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer when it comes to the winning percentage on the ATP Tour in that period.

While the Greatest of All Time debate in men's tennis has been a topic of interest for fans in recent times, the end of the 2020 season has brought an end to another decade (depending on whom you ask).

Novak Djokovic has won an astounding 87.64% of his matches during the ten-year period, while Nadal comes in second at 83.86%. Federer comes in just behind the Spaniard at 83.56%. Not surprisingly, the top 10 is dominated by the most notable names of the decade, with Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro rounding of the top 5.

2011-2020 winning % (atp)



Djokovic 87.64

Nadal 83.86

Federer 83.56

Murray 79.42

del Potro 74.69

Nishikori 70.06

Ferrer 69.78

Raonic 69.16

Berdych 68.60

Wawrinka 67.37

When it comes to Grand Slams, Novak Djokovic comes out on top once again, with a 90.56% winning percentage over the same period, with Rafael Nadal at No. 2 with 88.04% and Federer at No. 3 with 84.15%. Three-time major winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are also in the top 5 when it comes to this stat.

2011-2020 best win % in Slam (men)



Djokovic 90.56

Nadal 88.04

Federer 84.15

Murray 83.13

Wawrinka 76.39

del Potro 75.00

Berdych 73.77

Cilic 73.44

Raonic 73.33

Ferrer 73.28

Novak Djokovic has the best winning percentage at the Masters in the 2011-2020 period while Federer tops at the ATP 500 level

Novak Djokovic celebrates with his trophy at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico in Rome.

Novak Djokovic has won more Masters Series events than any other player in history, with 36 titles at this level, followed closely by Rafael Nadal at 35. Hence, it shouldn't come as any surprise that Djokovic leads the winning percentage during the 2011-2020 period at the ATP Masters 1000 level with a winning percentage of 86.67%.

23-year-old Alexander Zverev is one of the surprising names from the younger generation of players on this list. The player is at at the No. 6 position, ahead of more experienced players such as Milos Raonic, Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori and even his own coach David Ferrer.

At the ATP 500 level, it is Roger Federer who comes out on top, with an incredible 91.82% success rate at this level.

The younger generation does make its presence felt the lower rungs of the top 10 at this level. Aussie Nick Kyrgios comes in at No. 8 with a 71.11 % record. Andrey Rublev, who went on a tear at the ATP 500 level in 2020, is at the No. 9 spot and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas comes in at No. 10.