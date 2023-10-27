Is Novak Djokovic playing at the 2023 Paris Masters? Everything about the Serb's participation in the season's final Masters event

After a brief hiatus, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will return as the top seed at the 2023 Paris Masters.

It has been an eventful season for the Serb so far. He found himself on course to complete a calendar year Grand Slam yet again. However, a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final put an end to that campaign.

Nevertheless, Djokovic bounced back in his trademark style. He avenged his loss to Alcaraz by getting the better of him in the final of the Cincinnati Masters. He then captured his 24th Major title at the US Open and reclaimed the No. 1 ranking from the Spaniard.

Following his triumph in New York, Djokovic has been out of action for the most part. He represented his country in the Davis Cup in September and won the only match he played, which was against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Now, after a much-needed period of rest, the Serb is back to script more history. He's gunning for the year-end No. 1 ranking, but Alcaraz is hot on his trail.

The Paris Masters has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past. Given his record at the venue, one can count on him to go all the way yet again.

Novak Djokovic boasts of an impressive record at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Djokovic first laid his hands on the winner's trophy at the Paris Masters back in 2009. He then captured three consecutive titles between 2013 and 2015. The Serb came quite close to emerging victorious in 2018 as well but lost to Karen Khachanov in the final.

Djokovic captured his fifth title here in 2019 but was unable to defend his title the following year. Upon his return in 2021, he came out on top yet again to claim his sixth title. The Serb made it to the championship round last year as well but came up short against an inspired Holger Rune.

Djokovic's current record at the Paris Masters stands at 45-9, which makes it his third most successful Masters event in terms of match wins. It's also the third Masters tournament where he has won six titles, along with the Miami Open and the Italian Open.

Djokovic solely owns almost all of the notable records at the Paris Masters. He has won the most titles, reached the most finals, and has played and won the most matches. He's tied with Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano Lopez and Gilles Simon for the most editions played, but will move ahead of them with his upcoming appearance.

