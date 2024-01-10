Is Novak Djokovic playing in Australian Open 2024? Everything you need to know about the Serb's recent injury

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defense hangs under a cloud of doubt after his campaign at last week's United Cup.

The Serb is currently not in great shape, having picked up a wrist injury during his singles matches at the 2024 United Cup. He first began feeling discomfort in his playing hand during a three-set win over Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka, receiving medical attention for his issue.

The wrist niggles went from bad to worse in his next match against Australia's Alex de Minaur, which he lost 4-6, 4-6. The 36-year-old admitted in his press conference that his game was affected by the above issue.

However, he was also hopeful about his wrist healing by the time the first Major of the year rolls up on Sunday (January 14).

"You know, it did have quite an impact, you know, particularly on the forehand and serve," Djokovic said after his United Cup loss (via ATP Tour). "Again, I don't want to be spending too much time talking about it and taking away credit, the victory from de Minaur. I guess we move on, and for me, with my thoughts in Melbourne."

It is also pertinent to note that while the 37-year-old has arrived in Melbourne carrying injuries in the past, the meek nature of his last outing was worrisome. Thus, fans can't be blamed for questioning whether the 24-time Major winner will play at this year's Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic has been named in the entry list for the main draw action at Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup

Novak Djokovic's band of fans is likely to be worried about their idol's participation at the 2024 Australian Open. Having said that, his name is currently atop the entry list for the main draw of the Major tournament, which should relieve his fanbase quite a bit.

The Serb is seeded first at the Australian Open for the eighth time in his career, with his rivals Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner rounding out the top four seeds. He will face either the Russian or the Italian for a place in the championship match.

Considering his 10-0 record in semifinal matches in Melbourne, the tournament's result will perhaps be predetermined if Djokovic makes it this far. The 24-time Major winner also practiced at the Rod Laver Arena under the sun on Wednesday (January 10), dispelling any notions of him sitting out of the 2024 Australian Open.

