Is Rafael Nadal playing at the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open is right around the corner and Rafael Nadal, the most decorated player in the history of the tournament, will return to Paris once again. The Spaniard is seeking a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam along with a 14th title at Roland Garros.

However, Nadal's form and fitness are cause for concern heading into the tournament. After sustaining a rib injury during the Indian Wells Open, the Spaniard was out of action for a few weeks. He missed a few tournaments that he usually plays during the clay season - the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Nadal returned to action at the Madrid Open. He started off with a win over Miomir Kecmanovic and saved a few match points in his victory over David Goffin. The former World No. 1 lost to teen sensation and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Nadal then moved on to the Italian Open, where he was the defending champion. After a first-round bye, he commenced his title defense with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win over John Isner in the second round. The Spaniard was up against Denis Shapovalov in the third round. The two contested a five-set thriller at the Australian Open earlier this year, which went the way of the 35-year-old.

Nadal took the opening set, but Shapovalov was able to stage a comeback, in part due to the Spaniard struggling with his recurring foot injury. The Canadian ended up winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. The injury raised doubts regarding Nadal's participation at the French Open, but the 21-time Grand Slam champion posted on social media that he is, indeed, on his way to Paris.

"Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor today.. See you on Wednesday, Paris," Nadal captioned his Instagram post.

Rafael Nadal remains a title contender at the French Open, despite his injury

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open

While Rafael Nadal might not be at his best physically, it's still unwise to count him out completely. No other player in the history of the sport has asserted his dominance in a tournament like the Spaniard has at Roland Garros.

Nadal heads into the French Open this year without winning a title on clay or even reaching a final. However, with 13 titles and an insane 105-3 record in Paris, unless he is absent from the tournament, he'll always remain in contention for the title.

It will certainly be a great challenge for the King of Clay to win the French Open with his current injury concerns, but he has defied the odds in the past and could well do so again.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala