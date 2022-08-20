Is Serena Williams playing at 2022 US Open? All you need to know about the American's participation in the New York Grand Slam

Serena Williams will compete in the US Open this year using a protected ranking.

The 40-year-old's name is present on the tournament's entry list and having competed in a few events this season after returning from an injury-enforced time on the sidelines, we will be seeing her at the final Grand Slam of 2022.

Serena recently announced that she will retire from tennis after the New York Major and the 23-time Major champion will her swansong in front of her home crowd at Flushing Meadows.

The American played her first singles match of the year at Wimbledon, losing to Harmony Tan in the opening round. She later featured at the Canadian Open and won her first-round match 6-3, 6-4 against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. However, she was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Belinda Bencic in the second round.

The 40-year-old then entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and suffered an opening-round elimination at the hands of Emma Raducanu.

The US Open will be the next, and final, tournament for Williams and she will be looking to make a deep run at the event before she calls time on her career.

What is Serena Williams' record at the US Open?

Serena Williams has won the US Open six times.

She won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the US Open in 1999, beating Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6(4) in the final. She then won the tournament in 2002 by defeating her sister Venus in the title clash.

The American's third title came in 2008 when she beat Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Her last victories at the US Open were three successive titles from 2012 to 2014.

The 40-year-old managed to reach the final in 2018 and 2019 but was beaten by Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively. She made it to the semifinals of the competition in 2020, where she lost to Victoria Azarenka.

Expectations will not be too high for her at this year's US Open given her age and the fact that she has only played four singles matches since last year's Wimbledon. However, Williams still has a little left in the tank and is capable of producing an upset or two in New York.

She will be eager to mesmerize the spectators in Flushing Meadows for one last time in her glittering career.

