"Is there something you are not good at?" - Roger Federer taking to golf delights Carlos Alcaraz, Caroline Wozniacki, Sebastian Korda & tennis world

Tennis players from all over the world, including Caroline Wozniacki, Sebastian Korda, and Carlos Alcaraz, recently reacted to Roger Federer's hobby. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who hung up his boots in 2022, has now picked up golf clubs.

On Tuesday, Federer posted an image of himself in which he was seen donning his custom-made red face cap, navy blue shirt, and white shorts on a golf course. In the caption, he humorously asked if there were any tips for him and asked fans to wish him luck as he tried out his new hobby.

“Trying to pick up a new hobby. Wish me luck... Any pointers?,” he wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz was quick to comment on the post as he inquired if there was anything the 42-year-old Federer was not skilled at.

“Is there something you are not good at?” Carlos Alcaraz commented.

In the comments section, Caroline Wozniacki also shared her reaction to the swing of the icon.

“The sound of the ball!,” she stated.

Sebastian Korda, the official accounts of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, and the ATP Tour are others who reacted to Federer’s swing.

On X (formerly Twitter), former World No. 7 and three-time Grand Slam quarter finalist, Mardy Fish reacted humorously to the video, saying that he could win back all the money he lost to the Swiss if they engaged in golf. Fish and the Swiss faced off nine times on the ATP tour, and the former was only able to win one of those encounters.

“I now know where I can win all the money back that I lost to him on the tennis court,” he tweeted.

Roger Federer on post-retirement life - “I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that”

While speaking on an ATP Tennis Radio Podcast in October 2023, Federer opened up about his post-retirement life. He mentioned that, over the past six months, he has felt more in charge of his schedule.

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he said

Federer reported that he has been cautious not to overcommit and that life has been good since retiring. He went on to say that he strikes the correct balance and enjoys keeping busy.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," he said.

Federer played his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup, teaming up with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, who represented Team America. Djokovic and Nadal ended up losing that encounter.

