"Is the tennis itself not good enough?" - Martina Navratilova calls out Australian Open over 'Million Dollar 1 Point Slam' event ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Martina Navratilova expressed her disapproval towards the development of the 'Million Dollar One Point Slam.' The concept allows ten amateurs to win a staggering prize for scoring a single point against a professional, a strategic move by tournament directors to prioritize entertainment. Carlos Alcaraz will headline the event, and more ace players are yet to sign.Navratilova, one of the leading figures of women's tennis, won 177 top-level singles titles and held the No.1 rank for a record 332 weeks, the second-most of all time. Known for her rivalry with Chris Evert, the Czech-American has dominated tennis in the 1980s and continues to be an active part of the sporting world even two decades after her retirement.The 68-year-old often uses her social platforms to opine on several topics ranging from politics, and sports, and also advocates for gay rights. Recently, she called out the new ehibition event, Million Dollar One Point Slam, set to feature ahead of the 2026 Australian Open. The event will feature 22 professional players competing against 10 amateurs, with a single point deciding each match. Players will play 'rock, paper, scissors' to determine who serves or receives, and the winner will take home $1 million AUD in prize money. Criticizing the idea Martina Navratilova put up a sarcastic post on X and wrote&quot;Is the tennis itself not good enough???,&quot; she wrote on X.Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning US Open and French Open champion, will be the frontrunner of the exhibition event. The Spaniard’s decision to sign up for it has garnered reactions from fans, some of whom lightheartedly joked that he might be in “debt.” Others called him out for complaining about the hectic tour schedule while still participating in exhibition events.Martina Navratilova once revealed why Carlos Alcaraz has an edge over other playersAlcaraz at the 2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz - New York City Trophy Tour - (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz was a force to be reckoned with under the New York lighst at the final Slam of the year, as he trounced Jannik Sinner to earn his sixth Major and catapult himself to No.1 after a thrilling four-setter. His show prompted Martina Navratilova to heap praise on him as well.The Martina Navratilova suggested that Alcaraz's game is better than Sinner and if that shines through, the Spaniard is unbeatable on the court.&quot;Alcaraz just brings his best when it matters the best. He doesn't feel the pressure against Sinner because he knows he has to play well and if he loses, it's okay. Carlos has just got a slightly bigger game than Jannik, and when it cooks he is practically unbeatable. The numbers don't lie, Alcaraz was better across the board.&quot; (via Sky Sports)Alcaraz recently won the Japan Open title and will next head to the Six Kings Slam, scheduled from October 16, 2025.