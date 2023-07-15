"Is that your way of saying you'll be back?" - Tennis fans intrigued as Serena Williams reveals interaction about 'retiring too early'

Serena Williams stirred intrigue among tennis fans after she recounted an interesting interaction she had with a fan.

Williams is currently expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017. The American announced her pregnancy in style at the 2023 MET Gala and has since been actively sharing glimpses into her joyful family life on social media.

On Friday, July 14, the 23-time Grand Slam champion recounted an incident where a fan approached her at a bookstore and asserted that she had retired prematurely.

"I was at a book store the other day and someone came up to me and said I retired too early…," Williams tweeted.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, She defeated Danka Kovinic in her opening match before taking out then World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, making history as the oldest woman to defeat a top-3 opponent.

The former World No. 1 took on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Despite Williams' valiant comeback in the second set, the Australian claimed a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 and put an end to the American's career.

Williams' anecdote sparked speculation among tennis fans, with many questioning whether she was hinting at a potential comeback.

"Is that your way of saying you'll be back?" a fan commented.

"Sooooo does that mean you're coming out of retirement," another fan chimed in.

Other fans expressed their desire to see Williams make a comeback after giving birth to her second child, urging her to draw inspiration from Caroline Wozniacki's surprise return to tennis.

"Maybe get some inspiration from @CaroWozniacki and COME BACK after baby #2," a fan tweeted.

"Nobody plays tennis like Serena Williams..Stay healthy, have your baby, rest enjoy and come back to the game...," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Jonathan Speaks Health @JSpeaksHealth @serenawilliams Ability-wise this is true. Mentally and desire-wise, if you no longer want to spend your time doing that, don’t & enjoy your retirement. If you miss it, you can definitely take a few more championships.

A brief look at Serena Williams' career achievements

Serena Williams at the F1 Miami Grand Prix

Over the course of her illustrious career, Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles, the joint most in the Open Era alongside Novak Djokovic. However, the Serb will have the chance to surpass Williams as he contests the Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday, July 16.

The American won a record seven Australian Open titles. She also claimed six US Open titles, tying her with Chris Evert and bringing her tally up to a record 13 Majors on hard courts.

Additionally, the 41-year-old won seven Wimbledon titles, placing her second alongside Steffi Graf for most titles at the grasscourt Major in the Open Era. Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova tops the list with nine titles to her name.

Having spent 319 as the World No. 1, Williams only trails Graf (377) and Navratilova (332) for most weeks on top. Similarly, with five WTA Finals titles to her name, she ties Graf, just behind Navratilova with eight titles.

Overall, Serena Williams won 73 career titles, putting her fifth on the all-time list.

