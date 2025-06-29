"Is Wimbledon going to be a soap opera now?" - Fans annoyed by Emma Raducanu getting questions about dating Carlos Alcaraz at press conference

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have stirred up romance rumors lately, especially after being spotted together at Wimbledon. But many fans aren’t too happy with the way the media is blowing things out of proportion, trying to turn their friendship into something more, despite both of them clearly saying they’re just friends.

It all began when it was announced that Raducanu and Alcaraz would be teaming up for the mixed doubles event at this year’s US Open. That alone sparked plenty of buzz, but things really took off when the duo were seen practicing together at Wimbledon, just days before their singles campaigns got underway.

The Brit was asked about her connection with the Spaniard during her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, June 28. She was quick to shut down the speculation, saying:

“We're just good friends.”

Fans haven’t taken kindly to the media’s repeated focus on Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, with many feeling that the questions are unnecessary. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Ffs is this whole tournament going to be a soap opera now, ask better questions.”

“Wow, the media’s drive to push the couple agenda ffs,” another wrote.

One account posted:

“Leave them alone and let it happen organically if you do like them as a couple. Tacky otherwise, but it’s the media so what else is new.”

"Media needs to stop trying to ship them together, it's embarrassing,” one fan wrote.

“Rivals practicing in Centre Court, relationship rumours ... What a s*it show this is turning out into,” another joined in.

Another user tweeted:

"A new low in Tennis journalism.”

Emma Raducanu reveals how she and Carlos Alcaraz became friends

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz’s friendship goes back to 2021, and it all began at Wimbledon. That summer marked Alcaraz’s Grand Slam debut, while Raducanu made headlines by reaching the fourth round in her very first Major appearance.

Looking back on that time a few days ago, Raducanu told the British media:

“I remember he was always playing the day before me, and I was playing like the second day of the round. And I would see him win, and then I would have motivation to win and get myself into that position too.”

The Brit added:

"I remember he beat Stef [Tsitsipas] in the third round and it was like a big win, his breakout kind of win on a big stage and it was really cool to kind of, I guess, go through that tournament together and then I kept going through the US Open, but we were staying in touch for the whole time and yeah, it's nice."

Raducanu is set to kick off her Wimbledon campaign on Monday, June 30, with an all-British clash against 17-year-old rising star Mingge Xu. On the same day, Alcaraz will begin his title defense against veteran Italian Fabio Fognini.

